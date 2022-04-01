Since the Bloomberg administration closed dozens of under-performing large high schools and created smaller schools between 2002 and 2008, one result was that students at the smaller schools were under-resourced compared to larger schools, said Jenny Veloz, a community organizer for NYPLI.

The lawsuit grew out of a teen-led organization called Fair Play Coalition that was formed to address the unequal sports access. The class action case was to ensure that “students were not being punished because they went to a smaller school, or they went to a school that didn't have as many sports where they were not able to play the sport that they wanted to play, and had to find outside resources in order to play those sports,” Veloz said. “We wanted to make sure… they had the same equal access as everyone else in the New York City public school system.”

Suzan Sumer, an education department spokesperson, said the PSAL expansion will roll out across every borough so that “students from every zip code will have access to PSAL athletic programs that support their health and wellbeing.”

“We’re committed to providing equitable access to our incredible PSAL programs and putting the life-changing power of sports in our student’s hands. Currently, we have invested $6 million in a major PSAL expansion that will ultimately provide NYC Public Schools with over 200 new sports teams across the five boroughs,” Sumer said in a statement.

The Parks Department said that school teams will continue to be prioritized for park permits.

“We are dedicated to supporting equitable field access for all children, including those who play on PSAL and Department of Education teams,” said parks spokesperson Dan Kastanis in a statement. “We are working with the PSAL and the Department of Education to assess upcoming field needs, and we’re confident we have the staff and parkie-power to ensure a successful upcoming season for our permit-holders.”