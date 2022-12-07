The city’s powerful teachers union and some parents are concerned that proposals for charter schools to share space with city-run public schools could undermine a new state law limiting class size.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said he believes recent proposed “co-locations” of charter schools with traditional public schools signal Mayor Eric Adams is taking a more accommodating approach to charters than his predecessor. Charters are publicly funded, privately run and not bound by the same rules as traditional public schools.

“We haven’t had this many [co-location] proposals done this quickly in quite some time,” said Mulgrew. “So clearly this administration has decided they want to work with some of the people in the charter school industry to get them the free space to the detriment of the children in the public schools.”

The prominent charter network Success Academy Charter Schools has three proposed co-locations up for review in the coming months, public records show.

“The surplus of unused public space — 140,000 unused seats in NYC — makes co-location fiscally responsible public policy and allows parent needs to be met more quickly, as opposed to private real estate, which is costly and can take years,” Success Academy spokesperson Ann Powell said.

Last Wednesday, the Panel for Education Policy granted Success Academy permission to share a building with the Waterside School for Leadership, a middle school in Rockaway, by the slim margin of 8-7. A majority of the panel is appointed by the mayor.

The panel's Vice President Tom Sheppard, who voted against the co-location, said he worried there is a rush to approve such moves before a new law requiring smaller class sizes in traditional public schools goes into effect. Under the law, the city must cap classes at 20 to 25 students, depending on the grade level, over a five-year period beginning next school year.

Sheppard and the teachers union argue that smaller classes mean schools will need more classrooms. They say allowing more charters into buildings with traditional public schools will limit the ability to expand classes to comply with the law.

“There’s a rush to make these proposals now before these changes in utilization happen,” Sheppard said in an interview. "I want this whole process to slow down.”