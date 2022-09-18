New York City taxi cab rates and surcharges could increase for the first time since 2012 in a move officials said would put more money in drivers’ pockets and help mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission, which licenses yellow and green taxis, proposed a 50-cent hike to the base fare, from $2.50 to $3. The changes would also increase the rush hour surcharge from $1 to $2.50 and the nighttime surcharge from 50 cents to $1, according to the proposed rule change.

The measure would additionally hike the flat fare for trips between Manhattan and Kennedy Airport from $52 to $65. It would also add a $5 surcharge to trips to and from LaGuardia Airport and increase the surcharge to Newark Liberty Airport from $17.50 to $20.

The TLC estimated the change would bump up average passenger fares by 23%, driver revenue by 33% and medallion revenue by 30%. A medallion is the physical permit that allows cab drivers to operate.

At one point, medallions were valued at $1.2 million, after industry leaders artificially inflated their prices, an investigation by The New York Times found. When the market eventually burst, the value of a medallion plummeted, leaving drivers who had been steered toward risky loans mired in debt. The crisis led some taxi drivers to commit suicide.

The city will also launch its debt relief program for taxi drivers on Monday. After a hard-fought battle, an agreement between the union, lenders and the city offered drivers $30,000 grants to help pay off existing loans. Debts will also be refinanced at a cap of $200,000 and include a city-backed guarantee if the remaining balance is not paid by the driver.

A public hearing on the fare hikes is scheduled for October 6th at 10 a.m. and will be streamed online. To comment during the hearing, residents can email tlcrules@tlc.nyc.gov or call 212-676-1135.

The commission will need to vote to approve the new rules before they take effect.