A three-day weekend in New York City is great in theory, but beware of what happens when you try to actually do something: Your train might be up to something new (or not around at all).

Even the most seasoned New Yorker can easily forget that holidays are when the MTA likes to schedule train maintenance, which can increase the chances that you will be late to your plans. Here’s a handy breakdown of what to expect this year.

The M train simply won’t be a thing

The M train always has reduced service on weekends, but usually it shuttles from Middle Village to Delancey-Essex (or at least Myrtle-Broadway) so that Bushwick and Ridgewood residents can still find their way. But it won't run at all from 9:45 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Tuesday because of track replacement work, according to the MTA’s website.

However, if you are close to the Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue station, you can catch a free M90 bus shuttle to Myrtle Avenue and hop on a J train.

2 and 3 trains: Not happening in Brooklyn, switching it up in the Bronx

Those in Crown Heights and East Flatbush are a bit out of luck as well due to track maintenance. From 11:30 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the 2 and 3 will not continue past their final stops in Downtown Manhattan. For service between Manhattan and Brooklyn, the MTA’s site suggests you take the 4 or 5 trains which will “make most” 2 and 3 stops in Brooklyn.

On the northern side of the city, the 2 will still be around, but it’s gonna try something new when it switches places with the 5 train in most of the Bronx. The 2 train will run on the 5 line between Eastchester-Dyre Avenue and East 180th Street. And the 5 will run on the 2 line between Wakefield-241st Street and E 180th Street.