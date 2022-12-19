The New York City Department of Sanitation released its annual calendar on Monday, featuring images of a dozen men and women doing the city’s dirty work.
Now in its eighth year, the calendar is billed as a fun but meaningful way to honor the men and women who work for the department.
Each month features sanitation workers in action, from cleaning up confetti from the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop to plowing snow to picking up compost.
Safety investigator and instructor Wayne Jackson said he was surprised that a photo of him teaching new employees was the cover photo of the 2023 calendar.
He was only informed last week in a department-wide announcement — since the pictures and calendar design were done by the sanitation department.
“They go around and look for particular action shots and sanitation workers working. So, it was that type of a process, just in the normal day of work,” said Jackson, 51, who lives in Valley Stream in Nassau County. He’s been with the department for seven years.
“I got a lot of jokes about America’s Next Top Model, and it was just fun,” he said with a laugh.
Among the fans of the calendar? Singer and rapper Shaggy, who Jackson moonlights for as a road and band manager.
“He wants it autographed and framed, actually,” Jackson said.
The calendar can be found at CityStore in the Manhattan Municipal Building at 1 Centre Street for $17.95. Donors who give $100 to DSNY's nonprofit partner, The Sanitation Foundation, will also receive a copy of the calendar.