The New York City Department of Sanitation released its annual calendar on Monday, featuring images of a dozen men and women doing the city’s dirty work.

Now in its eighth year, the calendar is billed as a fun but meaningful way to honor the men and women who work for the department.

Each month features sanitation workers in action, from cleaning up confetti from the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop to plowing snow to picking up compost.

Safety investigator and instructor Wayne Jackson said he was surprised that a photo of him teaching new employees was the cover photo of the 2023 calendar.