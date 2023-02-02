Payouts for lawsuits against the NYPD topped $121 million in 2022, nearly doubling the amount spent to settle claims of officer misconduct just two years earlier, according to a Legal Aid Society analysis of newly released city data.

Police were named in multiple wrongful conviction lawsuits that settled last year for millions of dollars. One involved two men who have since been exonerated for the killing of Malcolm X. Another was for a man who was freed after spending 25 years in prison for the 1990 murder of a tourist on a subway platform in Midtown. Claims of officer misconduct during the 2020 protests after the murder of George Floyd also contributed to the increase.

“The city continues to pay out astronomical amounts for NYPD misconduct,” said Jennvine Wong, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society’s Cop Accountability Project. “What that means is that the city is not taking NYPD misconduct and accountability for that misconduct seriously enough.”

While the number of settled lawsuits has decreased in the past five years, the price tag has jumped substantially. In 2018, the city resolved 1,579 lawsuits for $76,492,742, according to the Legal Aid Society. Last year, it settled 939 lawsuits for $121,376,712.

That doesn’t include payouts settled through the city comptroller’s office before someone files a formal lawsuit, which exceeded $183 million in 2022. Both the number of settlements and the dollar amount for payouts from the comptroller’s office have declined in recent years, from a high of more than $356 million spent on 4,072 settlements in 2017.

The city’s Law Department, which is legally required to publish police settlement data every six months, noted that some of the payouts stem from prosecutorial reviews of potentially wrongful convictions in recent years. Progressive district attorneys have created units to reinvestigate old cases in recent years, prompting them to drop convictions against some people after decades of incarceration.

“In recent years, district attorneys have moved to vacate many more criminal cases going back dozens of years which have led to an increase in the number of reverse conviction suits and related payouts,” law department spokesperson Nick Paolucci said in a statement. “We are committed to promptly reviewing matters to keep litigation costs down and to provide some measure of justice to plaintiffs who were wrongfully convicted.”

Settling a lawsuit allows the city and the police department to close a case without admitting wrongdoing. While settlements sometimes require the NYPD to implement policy changes, such as the landmark Floyd v. City of New York case that upended the department’s stop-and-frisk practices, they are separate from the police department’s disciplinary process. Being named in a lawsuit only results in punishment if the NYPD believes that an officer violated policy.

The Police Benevolent Association, the city’s largest police union, said lawsuit payouts “are not a fair or accurate measure” of officers’ job performance.

“The city routinely settles cases in which police officers have done nothing wrong,” PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said in a statement. “Some of the largest payouts arise from decades-old cases that don’t involve a single cop who is still on the job today.”

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.