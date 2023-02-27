If you’re trying to sled or cross country ski, “it would probably have to be in the middle of the night or very early Tuesday morning,” according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Wunsch.

Snow will turn to sleet and rain early Tuesday morning, sullying the fresh powder and likely making for a sloppy Tuesday morning commute, officials said.

The National Weather Service is expecting between 2 to 5 inches of snow to fall Monday night into Tuesday morning — an increase from earlier predictions.

Flurries are expected to start Monday afternoon and pick up after 7 p.m. with an inch of snow an hour falling throughout the evening.

With temperatures hovering around freezing, snow fans should expect “a heavier wetter snow,” Wunsch said.

The southernmost part of the city including South Brooklyn and Staten Island will likely see less snowfall; closer to two inches. The Bronx and Upper Manhattan may see up to five inches.

New York City has barely seen a flurry all winter long, with the latest arriving first snow in history falling on Feb. 1, though it only amounted to less than half an inch in Central Park. Ahead of that dusting, the city had gone 328 days without measurable snowfall — the second longest stretch since the National Weather Service began keeping records in the 1860’s.