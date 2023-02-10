Here we go again! Another February Friday, another record-setting temperature.

New Yorkers woke up to record-high warmth on Friday morning, with an expected peak of 64 degrees around midday.

Temperatures were 61 degrees in Central Park and 60 degrees at LaGuardia Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Those measurements tie records set more than 20 years ago for the hottest Feb. 10 in New York City.

Typically, temperatures are in the mid-40s at this time of year, according to James Tomasini at the National Weather Service.

He said that, despite the day’s unseasonable warmth, the weather is expected to cool in the next few days because of a cold front moving through the area.

“Temperatures today might get a little bit warmer, but end up leveling off,” Tomasini said.

By Friday night, temperatures were expected to dip to the mid-30s.

The weekend is expected to feel a little more like winter: Saturday’s temperatures likely to head back into the 40s, with a high of 45.

On Sunday, the high is expected to be around 48 with some sunshine throughout the day.

By Monday, Tomasini predicted some rain across Connecticut and the Lower Hudson Valley.

So far this year, the weather has thrown some curveballs.

Last week the city experienced a blistering cold snap, with temps below freezing – conditions described as “dangerously cold.”

Earlier this month, the city set a new record for the latest arriving snowfall of the season when powder fell on Central Park Feb. 1.