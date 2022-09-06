Many parents and educators who spoke to Gothamist over the past week welcomed the new guidelines.

“I’m looking forward to the new year,” said Gary Rubenstein, a math teacher at Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan. “I’m excited to teach maybe without a mask and hope that that works out.”

Complicating the return to school is an ongoing legal fight over Adams’ controversial school budget cuts. In addition to the familiar list of COVID-related concerns, parents, teachers, and principals now are grappling with the consequences of a drop in funding estimated to be $469 million.

“With the budget cuts and with the demands and expectations, I feel like I’m going into [this year] with two hands tied behind my back,” said Pedro Dones, a math teacher at M.S. 363 in the Bronx.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, said anxiety levels this year did not compare to September 2020, when schools partially reopened and class attendance was limited to one to three days a week.

“The anxiety in September 2020 was off the charts,” Mulgrew said.

Many veteran teachers, according to Mulgrew, now regard COVID as taking a backseat to the urgent goal of getting students back on track following pandemic disruptions.