It’s official: New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced masks will be optional for public school students, K-12, and staff starting Monday, March 7th.

"I know there are some parents who state they still want their children to wear their masks, you can," Adams said. But for those who are ready to take off their masks: "We want to see the faces of our children, we want to see their smiles … we want to see when they’re feeling sad so we can comfort them.”

City leaders said public school children under five will still be required to wear masks because they aren't eligible for COVID vaccines yet. Kids younger than two years have not been required to wear masks in child care settings.

Even as face coverings become optional, the Department of Education will continue to offer masks on campuses for students, teachers, and staff, said Amaris Cockfield, a spokesperson for the mayor. Officials said the department will also renew efforts to vaccinate students, targeting school communities with lower vaccination rates.

As of February 22nd, 51.6% of eligible New York City public school students have been vaccinated, according to DOE data.

Education department guidance sent to schools noted that any staff or K-12 students returning to the school on Day 6 after a positive COVID test would be required to wear a mask through Day 19. The guidance also said that masks are "strongly recommended for any staff member or student who knows they have been exposed to Covid-19 within the previous 10 days."