New York City public school funding remains in limbo just a month before classes are set to resume on September 8th, as the battle over cuts to school budgets continues.

On Friday, Adams administration lawyers submitted a notice to appeal a judge’s ruling declaring the education department’s budget was voted on illegally and should be sent back to the City council. The spending plan included hundreds of millions of dollars in funding cuts based on declining enrollment in city schools. Laura Barbieri, a lawyer for the group of teachers and parents who sued the city arguing that the sequence of the budget vote violated state education law, said she expects a hearing on the appeal as soon as today.

City lawyers filed an initial notice to appeal Friday, soon after New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

On Monday, Amaris Cockfield, a City Hall spokesperson, said attorneys would file the rest of the paperwork for the appeal “shortly.”

“We are taking every step possible to make sure this litigation poses no disruption to students, that educators and students have what they need, and that we have a smooth opening of our schools on September 8th,” Cockfield said in a statement.

Many parents and educators are hopeful that the court action will result in the restoration of funds for schools. But the ongoing legal process has also added to uncertainty as principals try to plan for the fall.

In his ruling, Judge Frank granted a preliminary injunction that vacates the current education budget and requires funding for schools to “revert” to last fiscal year’s levels, which were higher because they utilized a larger portion of federal stimulus funding. While the order allows officials to renegotiate the education budget, it does not require them to do so.

The appeals court could place a “stay” on Frank’s decision, which would likely allow the education department to move forward with the budget as it stands. If it does, the plaintiffs plan to appeal, Barbieri said, and litigation will continue as the first day of school approaches.

Sources in the City Council, who did not want to be named because they feared it could further compromise relations with the mayor, said they are working on next steps to restore funding to schools while they wait to see the outcome of the appeal. They said they also want the Adams administration to work with them. By statute, any official modification to the budget must be proposed by the mayor, and they claimed the mayor’s team has not been willing to negotiate a solution to the crisis outside of court since the ruling came down on Friday morning.

Adams’ office did not respond to a request for comment about its willingness to work with Council members on a resolution.