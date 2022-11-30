There’s a new way for New Yorkers to express their hatred of rats.

The city Sanitation Department is selling white T-shirts capitalizing off its viral vermin extermination plan announced last month. The shirts, which were listed at $48 on Only NY’s website, featuring a rat running scared, feature a phrase made famous by Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Standing outside City Hall on Oct. 17, Tisch unveiled a proposal to shorten the amount of time trash bags sit on the street in hopes of giving city rats less garbage to feast on. But before getting into specifics, she had a clear message for rodents across the five boroughs.

“The rats are going to absolutely hate this announcement,” she said. “But the rats don’t run this city. We do.”

The soundbite went viral on social media, taking on a life of its own on TikTok. Users flooded the video’s comments section with their takes on the feral phrase.

“Dad letting the whole house know that he’s not putting the heating on for the whole of winter,” wrote user @puwtok. Another video using the soundbite was posted by user @kaitlynfabry and read, “Cooks getting ready to tell servers something is 86’d.”

In an interview with Gothamist, Tisch said she could probably guess why the quote went viral enough to be worthy of an Only NY T-shirt.

"I knew it was a good line, but I certainly didn't expect it to go viral on TikTok,” she said. “I think that that line went viral because it's become a mantra for standing up against things that people won't accept anymore in their lives. For me, it's taking on rats, but to each their own.”