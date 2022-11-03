Daylight savings time ends on Sunday, and city officials are reminding New Yorkers that evening commutes will become more dangerous as darkness falls earlier in the coming weeks and months — especially for cyclists and pedestrians.

The campaign, dubbed "Dusk and Darkness,” is a multi-agency effort to enforce traffic laws and educate New Yorkers on the dangers of traveling in the darkness. With the clock turning back an hour, sunlight and visibility during rush hour in the fall and winter months are dramatically reduced, leading to a higher rate of fatal crashes than the rest of the year.

On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams announced the return of the program for its seventh consecutive year. This time around, a special focus will also be placed on commercial waste carting by private companies, he said.

“Drivers must operate their vehicles responsibly every time they get behind the wheel, but as our days get shorter, they have a heightened responsibility to drive carefully to keep their fellow New Yorkers safe, especially in the evenings,” city Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.