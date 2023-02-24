Gusty winds of up to 37 miles per hour will blow a cold front across New York City Friday, with a chance of snow flurries by Saturday.

Temperatures will tumble from the 40s Friday morning to the low 20s throughout the evening. Blustery winds will make it feel as cold as 10 degrees, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Engle.

There’s a chance of light snowfall throughout the day Saturday, though the city is unlikely to see any accumulation, with temperatures only climbing into the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, there’s also a slight chance of snow, though temperatures are expected to climb back to the 40s. Any precipitation is likely to turn into rain by Monday afternoon.