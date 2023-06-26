For decades, New York City has reserved half of the below-market-rate housing units in new developments for local residents living in the same community.
A federal lawsuit recently cleared for trial argues that this so-called community preference policy perpetuates racial segregation, limits the housing choices of applicants who want to move beyond their neighborhood and violates federal fair housing law.
“The city…says, ‘do not honor the choices that New Yorkers are actually making. We're going to put our municipal thumb on the scale,’” said Craig Gurian, executive director of the Anti-Discrimination Center and the plaintiffs' attorney.
The litigation, which was filed on behalf of two Black women who both city residents and applicants, shines a spotlight on the city’s affordable housing lotteries, which award below-market leases for thousands of apartments across the city each year, including in some of its trendiest neighborhoods, and sometimes at substantial discounts, depending upon household income and family size.
The units are privately owned but often publicly subsidized or eligible for developer tax breaks. They’re available to households whose occupants earn a certain percentage of the local area’s median income, with extremely low-income families being eligible as well as those earning upwards of $230,000 a year for a four-person family.
Competition is stiff, with millions of people applying each year for just a few thousand units, in a city where officials say there is a shortage of some 800,000 housing units. For many families or individuals, “winning” a housing lottery can mean moving to a neighborhood with a lower crime rate or better-performing schools, or away from environmental hazards, such as polluted air from a nearby highway.
Under community preference, as the contested rule is known, locals have significantly better chances of prevailing in lotteries for buildings in their own community district. The plaintiffs contend that unlawfully restricts their housing choices.
Shauna Noel, one of the plaintiffs, who lived in Queens when the lawsuit was originally filed, said in a deposition that she was looking for a neighborhood with better schools, access to transportation, cultural hubs, and food. She applied to several affordable housing lotteries from 2015 to 2018, including in Murray Hill and Harlem, but she wasn't selected to be interviewed.
“I want everybody who lives in any part of the city to be able to apply for affordable housing in any part of the city on an equal playing field,” she said. “That’s all I want.”
The city Law Department declined to answer questions about the case, and the Department of Housing Preservation and Development didn’t respond to a request for comment. But in court papers, city officials claim that the community preference policy helps prevent displacement, a hard-to-track phenomenon, in lower-income Black and Latino neighborhoods facing gentrification. The plaintiffs in court documents take note of their lack of concrete data on displacement.
City Hall spokesperson Charles Lutvak declined to respond about the community preference policy but said, “at the heart of Mayor Adams’ strategy to make our city more affordable is building new housing in every corner of the city – especially in neighborhoods with access to jobs, transit, and economic opportunity.”
Nonetheless, the city has argued that the community preference policy rule helps quell “fears of displacement,” ensuring that new and often controversial below-market housing gets built in the first place.
In Downtown Brooklyn, for example, at 80% of area mean income, rent for seven one-bedroom apartments in the 42-story Paxton Building was listed at $1,509 for two-person households earning $54,652 to $90,400; rent for five studio apartments was listed at $1,407 for two-person households earning $50,812 to $90,400, all according to the housing lottery website.
At 130% of area mean income, rent for 22 one-bedroom units in the same building was listed at $2,838, with income limits of $97,303 to $146,900 for two people; rent for 34 studios was listed at $2,500, with income limits of $85,715 to $146,900 for two people. Market-rate one-bedroom units in the same building were listed on StreetEasy for upwards of $4,700 and studios for upwards of $3,900.
Elsewhere, in the “fine high-end luxury building” at 54-56 Fulton St. in Downtown Manhattan, nine two-bedroom apartments were listed on the housing lottery website at $1,082, for those at 60% of area mean income, with two-person household incomes of $41,932 to $67,800. Six one-bedroom units were listed at $659, for those at 40% area mean income, earning $26,435 to $45,200 for two people. Market rents on average are several times higher.
While the lawsuit argues that community preference discriminates against white, Black, Asian and Latino applicants in some way, it zeroes in on the historic exclusion of Black and Latino New Yorkers from historically white, wealthier community districts.
The complaint argues the city’s policy only makes it harder for non-whites to move to those communities.
The policy’s origins
When the city originally adopted the community preference policy, the purported goal was to aid longtime residents of “disinvested” low-income neighborhoods where new city-funded affordable housing was being built. Other U.S. cities like San Francisco adopted similar rules with similar aims.
In the late 1980s, the administration of then-Mayor Ed Koch adopted the community preference policy in the midst of a massive plan to ramp up the city’s affordable housing stock.
As city-backed developers transformed run-down and vacant lots, local residents who had endured years of neglect were concerned they weren’t getting enough access to the new housing, according to a written court statement by Vicki Been, who was HPD commissioner under former Mayor Bill de Blasio. In response, the city created the policy “out of a sense of justice and fairness for people who had remained in the disinvested communities,” said Been, who is also named in the lawsuit.
Despite New York’s inclusionary aims, residency preferences have historically been used in furtherance of segregation.
Federal courts have struck down community preference rules in wealthier white suburbs that gave priority to their own residents for affordable housing, effectively excluding non-white residents in the surrounding areas. (More than a decade ago, Gurian’s group won a novel court settlement that required towns in Westchester County to build 750 units of affordable housing and to market those units to communities with significant nonwhite populations.)
It’s very hard to justify the city’s policy overall as it’s written when you think about the context of those affluent, historically exclusionary neighborhoods.
Thomas Silverstein, associate director of fair housing and community development projects at Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which filed an amicus brief in support of the plaintiffs, said he’s concerned about a similar effect in New York, given the policy’s citywide scope.
“It’s very hard to justify the city’s policy overall as it’s written when you think about the context of those affluent, historically exclusionary neighborhoods,” Silverstein said.
While many housing advocates have criticized the community preference policy, some say they worry that entirely gutting the policy will leave the city with few, if any, alternative programs that directly tackle displacement.
The lawsuit arises as New York City also faces an exodus of African American residents, at least in part driven by economic woes. Even as New York City’s population continues to grow, the number of non-Hispanic Black residents has declined by more than 125,000 in the last 20 years, a more than 6% decline, the majority of which comes from the city’s shrinking African American community.
“This (the community preference policy) is community groups fighting for their members and being thrown a few crumbs,” said Harry Derienzo, president of the Banana Kelly Improvement Association, a community development group. “Even those crumbs are insufficient. That’s all we had.”
DeRienzo suggested tailoring the policy to the most vulnerable neighborhoods instead. For example, after the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development rejected San Francisco’s policy over concerns of discrimination and segregation, the city limited its residency preferences to census tracts that were most at risk of displacement.
A segregated present
More than 50 years after the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act, New York City consistently ranks among the most segregated metro regions in the country – the long-tail effects of racially discriminatory covenants and official government policies.
“Segregation in New York [for many decades] was not only widespread and lawful, but government and public policy sanctioned it and helped to create it: there were whites-only signs in Manhattan apartment buildings, racially restrictive covenants in property across the region, whites-only classified job advertisements, whites-only hotels and restaurants in the heart of Manhattan, and segregated seat assignments by American Airlines at LaGuardia,” wrote Martha Biondi, a scholar of African American studies and history at Northwestern University, in a 2007 paper.
Today, the New York City region has the country's second-highest level of segregation between Black and white residents, and between Latino and white residents, according to a Brookings analysis last year of 2020 Census data. And the report also found the region had the fifth-highest levels of segregation between Asian and white residents. Community preference endures against this backdrop.
CUNY sociologist Andrew Beveridge, on behalf of the plaintiffs, analyzed data from over 7.2 million lottery applications for 10,245 apartments from 2012 to 2017.
Beveridge analyzed demographic differences between “insiders,” applicants who lived inside the district of the development they applied for — and thus eligible for community preference — and “outsiders,” applicants living elsewhere.
He found that the moves sought by “outsiders” were far more integrative — that is, helping to contribute to integration — than moves sought by “insiders.”
But, both sides in the litigation agree, insiders still have a significant leg up, even though the vast majority of applicants for any of the below-market units in a given building don’t live in the same community district.
“What the city’s policy does is it squeezes down the percentage of those [integrative] moves that could come from outsiders,” said Gurian.
He added, “It’s kind of an obvious way that the policy interferes with desegregation that would otherwise occur, if you honored the choices that New Yorkers were making.”
Settlement talk first
The city, meanwhile, argued in court papers that any of the policy’s effects on segregation are insignificant, and that the lottery still reduces segregation overall.
Among some housing advocates, both critics and supporters of the community preference policy contend that it’s unlikely that it is a major driver of segregation in the city, though some admit it reinforces the segregated status quo.
Sylvia Morse, policy program manager at the Pratt Center for Community Development, is skeptical of the current policy, but said that its impacts can’t be separated from the realities of where most affordable housing is being built.
Morse pointed to the fact that most of the city’s new affordable housing in recent years have been built in lower-income, predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods — and the need to build more housing in wealthier, whiter, lower-density areas.
“If there’s a concern about neighborhood integration or segregation, community preference alone isn’t going to change that,” Morse said. “So, to me, focusing on community preference feels like tinkering at the margins.”
In late April, Judge Laura Swain ruled that a jury should decide whether the community preference policy perpetuates segregation, and qualifies as intentionally discriminatory.
She, however, rejected the plaintiffs’ claim that the policy has a disparate racial impact. She said they failed to show that a particular group was negatively affected.
The plaintiffs have filed a motion asking Swain to reconsider her ruling. They have previously argued that the policy also gives a leg up to the majority group — white, Black, Asian or Hispanic — in the community district of the housing development, based on Beveridge’s report.
Both sides also agree that community preference disadvantages applicants who aren’t part of the majority racial or ethnicity group in the community district where a housing lottery is being conducted, per court documents.
The city, however, disagrees that Beveridge’s finding means the policy unfairly advantages any one race over the other. Gurian has called their argument a “modern version of separate but equal,” where discrimination against a group in one place can be “offset” by preference for that group in another.
“That is, don’t worry, Black Central Harlemite that you’re being discriminated against when you apply for housing on the Upper East Side,” Gurian said. “You can just continue to seek housing in Central Harlem, and you’ll be discriminated for in those lotteries.”
While both sides will meet soon to discuss the possibility of a settlement, Gurian said he expects to go to trial early next year.