For decades, New York City has reserved half of the below-market-rate housing units in new developments for local residents living in the same community. A federal lawsuit recently cleared for trial argues that this so-called community preference policy perpetuates racial segregation, limits the housing choices of applicants who want to move beyond their neighborhood and violates federal fair housing law. “The city…says, ‘do not honor the choices that New Yorkers are actually making. We're going to put our municipal thumb on the scale,’” said Craig Gurian, executive director of the Anti-Discrimination Center and the plaintiffs' attorney. The litigation, which was filed on behalf of two Black women who both city residents and applicants, shines a spotlight on the city’s affordable housing lotteries, which award below-market leases for thousands of apartments across the city each year, including in some of its trendiest neighborhoods, and sometimes at substantial discounts, depending upon household income and family size. The units are privately owned but often publicly subsidized or eligible for developer tax breaks. They’re available to households whose occupants earn a certain percentage of the local area’s median income, with extremely low-income families being eligible as well as those earning upwards of $230,000 a year for a four-person family. Competition is stiff, with millions of people applying each year for just a few thousand units, in a city where officials say there is a shortage of some 800,000 housing units. For many families or individuals, “winning” a housing lottery can mean moving to a neighborhood with a lower crime rate or better-performing schools, or away from environmental hazards, such as polluted air from a nearby highway. Under community preference, as the contested rule is known, locals have significantly better chances of prevailing in lotteries for buildings in their own community district. The plaintiffs contend that unlawfully restricts their housing choices. Shauna Noel, one of the plaintiffs, who lived in Queens when the lawsuit was originally filed, said in a deposition that she was looking for a neighborhood with better schools, access to transportation, cultural hubs, and food. She applied to several affordable housing lotteries from 2015 to 2018, including in Murray Hill and Harlem, but she wasn't selected to be interviewed.

“I want everybody who lives in any part of the city to be able to apply for affordable housing in any part of the city on an equal playing field,” she said. “That’s all I want.” The city Law Department declined to answer questions about the case, and the Department of Housing Preservation and Development didn’t respond to a request for comment. But in court papers, city officials claim that the community preference policy helps prevent displacement, a hard-to-track phenomenon, in lower-income Black and Latino neighborhoods facing gentrification. The plaintiffs in court documents take note of their lack of concrete data on displacement. City Hall spokesperson Charles Lutvak declined to respond about the community preference policy but said, “at the heart of Mayor Adams’ strategy to make our city more affordable is building new housing in every corner of the city – especially in neighborhoods with access to jobs, transit, and economic opportunity.” Nonetheless, the city has argued that the community preference policy rule helps quell “fears of displacement,” ensuring that new and often controversial below-market housing gets built in the first place. In Downtown Brooklyn, for example, at 80% of area mean income, rent for seven one-bedroom apartments in the 42-story Paxton Building was listed at $1,509 for two-person households earning $54,652 to $90,400; rent for five studio apartments was listed at $1,407 for two-person households earning $50,812 to $90,400, all according to the housing lottery website. At 130% of area mean income, rent for 22 one-bedroom units in the same building was listed at $2,838, with income limits of $97,303 to $146,900 for two people; rent for 34 studios was listed at $2,500, with income limits of $85,715 to $146,900 for two people. Market-rate one-bedroom units in the same building were listed on StreetEasy for upwards of $4,700 and studios for upwards of $3,900. Elsewhere, in the “fine high-end luxury building” at 54-56 Fulton St. in Downtown Manhattan, nine two-bedroom apartments were listed on the housing lottery website at $1,082, for those at 60% of area mean income, with two-person household incomes of $41,932 to $67,800. Six one-bedroom units were listed at $659, for those at 40% area mean income, earning $26,435 to $45,200 for two people. Market rents on average are several times higher. While the lawsuit argues that community preference discriminates against white, Black, Asian and Latino applicants in some way, it zeroes in on the historic exclusion of Black and Latino New Yorkers from historically white, wealthier community districts. The complaint argues the city’s policy only makes it harder for non-whites to move to those communities. The policy’s origins When the city originally adopted the community preference policy, the purported goal was to aid longtime residents of “disinvested” low-income neighborhoods where new city-funded affordable housing was being built. Other U.S. cities like San Francisco adopted similar rules with similar aims. In the late 1980s, the administration of then-Mayor Ed Koch adopted the community preference policy in the midst of a massive plan to ramp up the city’s affordable housing stock. As city-backed developers transformed run-down and vacant lots, local residents who had endured years of neglect were concerned they weren’t getting enough access to the new housing, according to a written court statement by Vicki Been, who was HPD commissioner under former Mayor Bill de Blasio. In response, the city created the policy “out of a sense of justice and fairness for people who had remained in the disinvested communities,” said Been, who is also named in the lawsuit. Despite New York’s inclusionary aims, residency preferences have historically been used in furtherance of segregation. Federal courts have struck down community preference rules in wealthier white suburbs that gave priority to their own residents for affordable housing, effectively excluding non-white residents in the surrounding areas. (More than a decade ago, Gurian’s group won a novel court settlement that required towns in Westchester County to build 750 units of affordable housing and to market those units to communities with significant nonwhite populations.)

