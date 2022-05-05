New York City renters find themselves in an increasingly uncertain moment. Market rate rents are surging. Evictions are on the rise, while housing attorneys are increasingly hard to come by. Unemployment remains stubbornly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

And despite $2.3 billion in federal aid designated for New York landlords whose tenants fell behind during the pandemic, most renters never applied for the aid and just 7% of people who needed financial assistance applied, according to the National Equity Analysis. The group estimates that through mid-April, nearly 600,000 New Yorkers are behind on rent and owe a combined $2.24 billion.

City Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who chairs the Housing and Buildings Committee, said the vote should have waited until this year’s Housing Vacancy Survey, which snapshots the state of rent stabilized tenants in the city.

“The RGB cannot in good faith move forward without recognizing the full extent of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had and continues to have on rent-stabilized households, the councilmember said in a statement. “Landlord burdens are not more important than renter’s plights. I am confident the HVS will further illustrate what many other sources have shown, that rent stabilized tenants, who are more likely to be low income and receive public assistance, face astronomically high rent burdens. It is this reality that should dictate the RGB’s final decision.”

Landlords have been agitating for major rent increases on stabilized tenants. The board voted to hold rents flat for the first year and half of the pandemic, while a nearly two-year-long eviction moratorium, meant landlords couldn’t oust indebted renters. They point to increases in costs of fuel, maintenance and insurance that are outpacing what they can charge in rent. One representative from the Rent Stabilization Association had warned the board at a recent public hearing that property owners were reaching the brink of “irreparable harm,” if they didn't levy substantial rent increases.

Following the board’s vote Thursday night, Joseph Strasburg, the president of the Rent Stabilization Association said the proposed increases weren’t steep enough. The group had been pushing for increases of 6.5 and 9% for one and two-year leases.

“These preliminary ranges have proven our biggest fear – that the RGB continues to believe its duty is to operate solely as an affordability program for tenants,” Strasburg said. “The process is not meant to provide rent relief to tenants – that’s government’s job through subsidy programs – which is why the RGB must now consider the highest end of the preliminary ranges so that owners can meet across-the-board increases in inflation, property taxes, water bills, and heating oil and other operating costs.”