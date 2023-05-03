The panel that sets the rent for New York City’s 1 million stabilized apartments is weighing an increase of 2% to 5% on new one-year leases, with a final, binding decision coming in June. The board is also considering hiking rents on two-year leases anywhere from 4% to 7%.

New York City’s nine-member Rent Guidelines Board voted Tuesday evening on the preliminary rent hike range following a series of reports and hearings on tenant and landlord costs, amid a deepening affordable housing shortage, record-high homelessness and an unequal recovery from the COVID pandemic.

Board Chair Nestor Davidson cautioned that the range was not a final decision and that the panel also considers input from the public at upcoming hearings.

But the board’s final rent decision typically falls within the preliminary range, records show.

Last year, the board raised rents by 3.25% on one-year leases after considering a range of 2% to 4%, the biggest hike in nearly a decade. They raised rents by 5% on two year leases — right in the middle of the 4%-to-6% range they had considered in their preliminary guidelines.

The new rents affect leases signed after Oct. 1 of this year.

In a statement following the vote, Mayor Eric Adams called for an increase below the top level of the ranges. He specifically pinpointed the two-year lease proposal and said a 7% hike “is clearly beyond what renters can afford and what I feel is appropriate this year.”

The annual Rent Guidelines Board process features fevered debates between tenants and property owners attempting to influence the final vote, with the division evident as tenant and landlord reps made their proposals.

The two landlord members on the board proposed increases of 7% to 10% on one-year leases and 11 to 14% hikes on two-year leases, while tenant advocates and at least five city councilmembers marched in a circle around them and drowned them out with chants.

The board’s two tenant reps countered with a proposed rollback of negative 1% up to a 1% increase on one-year leases and a freeze to 2% increase on two-year leases.

Both proposals were defeated by a vote of 7 to 2.