Programming note: We'll be combining Early Addition and Extra Extra intermittently throughout this fall, while James Ramsay takes his well-earned vacation days. We also will be taking a brief hiatus all together during the week of Thanksgiving and between Christmas and New Year's Eve, so brace yourselves!!!
Happy Friday New York City, where a snow squall is expected to visit this evening. Here are your links:
- Instead of swiping, singles in New York can do the in-person thing first and then see if the feeling is mutual with the protection of a phone screen. The Times wrote about two platforms which are bringing back the vibes of Craigslist’s now defunct "Missed Connections."
- Umm ... apparently rats have the ability to dance? Does this make them harder to hate as they literally take over the city?
- Also, in breaking rat news this week, The Post reported that one lil guy was spotted in a West Village luxury boutique window on Wednesday (lol).
- As more chaos erupts at Elon Musk’s Twitter, I’ve got to admire all those folks in my feed saying goodbye, begging their followers to find them on Instagram and downloading all their precious Twitter data, but will Twitter really just suddenly disappear? “Some bad things could happen, and functionality is likely to decline,” Max Read writes in an informative, helpful take about the platform’s future. “But I still am pretty sure that Twitter will survive more or less the same, at least in the medium term.”
- According to a new report from StreetEasy, living with a roommate in a two-bedroom apartment instead of alone in a studio or one-bedroom “results in an annual savings of $14,900.” And yet even with soaring rents, inflation, etc., more and more New Yorkers are opting to live alone.
- Oh, and landlords have registered 38,0000 vacant rent-stabilized apartments in 2022, which is down from 60,000 in 2021. Granted, 2021 was a “pandemic-height outlier” according to New York’s Division of Homes and Community Renewal.
- Construction materials have made it so that parts of the Manhattan Bridge bike lane can no longer accommodate cyclists in both directions, and riders are calling on the city to do something about it, Streetsblog reports.
- In case you missed it, the city released a new official neighborhood map earlier this week (though we all know somebody who would passionately argue that even the city’s neighborhood lines aren’t correct). The 2022 version “features greater topographical detail than previous iterations of the map, which was first published in 1994,” per PIX 11.
- In an interview with The Washington Post, NYC’s Black school chancellor David Banks said he isn’t necessarily making racial integration a priority: “When I talk to families across the city, Black families, nobody ever talks to me about integrated schools, not even once.”
- And finally: are you really doing desk work if you aren't wearing glasses?