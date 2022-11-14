Department of Transportation officials on Monday announced steps to make permanent the electric scooter rental program launched in the East Bronx last year.

The program — which was established as a pilot in August 2021 — has allowed three companies to deploy two-wheelers on some sidewalks in the Bronx that can be rented by the minute through smartphone apps.

Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said the pilot saw more than 1.3 million rides since it launched — with no deaths and only minor injuries reported among riders.

Rodriguez said the DOT will seek bids from companies as the next step to make e-scooter rentals a fixed part of the city's transportation networks.

A DOT report on the pilot released Monday found the average ride on the e-scooters was just over a mile long, which helps solve “the first/last mile problem," or commuters who lack easy connections to their primary train or bus stations.

During the pilot, the e-scooter companies — Bird, Lime and Veo — deployed some 6,000 scooters in the East Bronx, and offered discounted rates for low-income riders.

Parking, however, was an ongoing issue, with 24% of scooters improperly parked during each inspection, the DOT report found. The apps direct riders to store the scooters on specific parts of sidewalks.

Dangerous behavior among some riders also caused concerns for the city.

“DOT will adjust safety measures and develop new strategies to mitigate sidewalk riding and underage riding among other behavioral issues,” the report notes. “Technology can also reduce instances of poor riding behavior.”

The news comes as the city looks to crack down on the sale of certain types of lithium ion batteries, which are used in e-scooters.

DOT officials said the e-scooter rental program will expand to other parts of the Bronx, but did not specify where or how many scooters will be added. Officials said that depends on the bids, as well as “land-use requirements, existing transportation infrastructure and community input.”

The pilot program launched after a 2020 state law allowed the city to permit e-scooter rental services to operate anywhere in the five boroughs outside of Manhattan.