Ahead of the holiday break, hundreds of classrooms were already shut down due to COVID-19 infections and eight schools were fully closed down to students. Vaccinated staff were largely unable to get tested for COVID-19 despite the surge in breakthrough infections. Teachers were forced to line up in long lines with the members of the general public for a limited number of PCR tests and at-home kits if they’d been exposed.

Another concern raised among staff and parents was the less than a quarter of city students who had opted into regular COVID-19 testing. At Tuesday’s press conference, de Blasio said the number of students opting into routine testing was now up to about 330,000 public school students, or 35 percent of the city's 940,000 students. De Blasio said he expected that number to increase now that vaccinated children could also opt into testing.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Michael Mulgrew, the head of the United Federation of Teachers, though he added he was frustrated teachers and parents had to resort to a public campaign to push the city to ramp up COVID-19 testing in schools.

Mulgrew said they were still hammering out logistics with the Education Department about what to do when a student tests positive for COVID-19 with an at-home kit. He added he thought the city should immediately run a public campaign to get more people to opt their children in for routine COVID-19 testing, in order for the surveillance testing to be more effective.

“We’re happy that we now have a plan that makes sense,” he said. “Now we gotta make it real."

Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, an epidemiology professor at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, welcomed the planned increase in testing in city schools.

“Getting your child vaccinated, opting in for the testing, these are things that parents and guardians can do now to ensure there will be a safe return to school for everybody,” El-Sadr said. "It is critical to do both.”

This story has been updated with new information.