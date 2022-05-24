The newly expanded gifted and talented programs at New York City’s public schools will open applications on May 31st, with additional elementary school offerings so that students in every district will have a local option.

In April, Mayor Eric Adams announced that he was adding another 100 spots to the 2,400 seats in the kindergarten gifted and talented program, and creating a third-grade option for an initial 1,000 students. There are currently about 938,000 public school students.

“By expanding our gifted and talented program to all New York City districts, we are giving every young person an opportunity to grow, to learn, to explore their talents and imagination, and we are making sure no child is left behind,” Adams said in a press release Tuesday. “Working with families, teachers, and community leaders, we were able to make this expansion happen, and now students from every school district will be able to access a gifted and talented program.”

The new third-grade track will allow selected students to attend gifted and talented programs at 44 elementary schools, most of which are receiving accelerated classes for the first time. The city also added seven elementary schools to the list of 85 schools hosting kindergarten gifted and talented classes.

Adams’s broad expansion of gifted and talented programs is a drastic departure from former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s attempts to eliminate the city's gifted and talented programs in his efforts to address persistent segregation and inequity in the school system.

Critics have long argued that the gifted and talented programs have led to segregated schools where Black and Latino students were underrepresented. But parents in favor of gifted and talented say the school system shouldn’t hold back accelerated learners.

The Department of Education will host online information sessions on Tuesday, Thursday and June 1st, with live interpretation in Arabic, Bangla, Chinese, French, Haitian Creole, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Urdu.

The application process for kindergarten now depends on teacher recommendations after de Blasio eliminated the controversial test for 4-year-olds, and the DOE said Tuesday that 89% of all pre-K programs have already submitted their nominations.

The top 10% of every school’s second graders based on their grades in the four core areas - English language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies - will be invited to apply for the gifted and talented third-grade track.

City officials said more seats can be added if schools see interest from families. Admitted students will have priority for their district’s gifted and talented program, though they will be able to apply to other gifted and talented programs.

The schools now hosting gifted and talented classes are listed below - asterisks denote new schools:

Kindergarten gifted and talented entry programs:

01M015 - P.S. 015 Roberto Clemente

01M110 - P.S. 110 Florence Nightingale

01M539 - New Explorations into Science, Technology and Math

02M011 - P.S. 011 William T. Harris

02M003 - P.S. 033 Chelsea Prep

02M077 - P.S. 77 Lower Lab School

02M111 - P.S. 111 Adolph S. Ochs

02M124 - P.S. 125 Yung Wing

02M130 - P.S. 130 Hernando De Soto

02M198 - P.S. 198 Isador E. Ida Straus

02M217 - P.S./I.S. 217 Roosevelt Island

03M165 - P.S. 165 Robert E. Simon

03M166 - P.S. 166 The Richard Rodgers School of The Arts and Technology

03M334 - The Anderson School

04M012 - Tag Young Scholars (city-wide)

04M102 - P.S. 102 Jacques Cartier

05M128 - P.S. 129 John H. Finley

05M175 - P.S. 175 Henry H Garnet*

06M153 - P.S. 153 Adam Clayton Powell

07X49 - P.S. 049 Willis Avenue*

08X072 - P.S. 072 Dr. William Dorney

09X199 - P.S. 199X – The Shakespeare School

10X007 - Milton Fein School

10X024 - P.S. 024 Spuyten Duyvil

11X121 - P.S. 121 Throop

11X153 - P.S. 153 Helen Keller

12X458 - Samara Community School*

13K056 - P.S. 056 Lewis H. Latimer

13K282 - P.S. 282 Park Slope

14K132 - P.S. 132 The Conselyea School

15K032 - P.S. 032 Samuel Mills Sprole

15K038 - P.S. 038 The Pacific

16K081 - P.S. 081 Thaddeus Stevens*

16K243 - P.S. 243K- The Weeksville School*

17K316 - P.S. 316 Elijah Stroud

18K115 - P.S. 115 Daniel Mucatel School

19K149 - P.S. 149 Danny Kaye

20K102 - P.S. 102 The Bayview

20K104 - P.S./I.S. 104 The Fort Hamilton School

20K164 - P.S. 164 Caesar Rodney

20K200 - P.S. 200 Benson School

20K205 - P.S. 205 Clarion

20K229 - P.S. 229 Dyker

20K686 - Brooklyn School of Inquiry

21K095 - P.S. 095 The Gravesend

21K099 - P.S. 099 Isaac Asimov

21K215 - P.S. 215 Morris H. Weiss

22K052 - P.S. 052 Sheepshead Bay

22K193 - P.S. 193 Gil Hodges

22K195 - P.S. 195 Manhattan Beach

22K197 - P.S. 197 - The Kings Highway Academy

22K236 - P.S. 236 Mill Basin

23K137 - P.S./I.S. 137 Rachel Jean Mitchell*

24Q119 - P.S./I.S. 119 The Glendale

24Q153 - P.S. 153 Maspeth Elem

24Q229 - P.S. 229 Emanuel Kaplan

24Q290 - A.C.E. Academy for Scholars at the Geraldine Ferra

25Q021 - P.S. 021 Edward Hart

25Q032 - P.S. 032 State Street

25Q079 - P.S. 079 Francis Lewis

25Q165 - P.S. 165 Edith K. Bergtraum

25Q209 - P.S. 209 Clearview Gardens

26Q115 - The James J. Ambrose School

26Q133 - P.S. 133 Queens

26Q188 - P.S. 188 Kingsbury

26Q203 - P.S. 203 Oakland Gardens

27Q108 - P.S. 108 Captain Vincent G. Fowler

27Q042 - P.S./M.S. 042 R. Vernam*

28Q121 - P.S. 121 Queens

28Q174 - P.S. 174 William Sidney Mount

28Q220 - P.S. 220 Edward Mandel

29Q176 - P.S. 176 Cambria Heights

29Q118 - P.S. 118 Lorraine Hansberry*

30Q085 - P.S. 085 Judge Charles Vallone

30Q122 - P.S. 122 Mamie Fay

30Q150 - P.S. 150 Queens

30Q166 - P.S. 166 Henry Gradstein

30Q300 - The 30th Avenue School (gifted and talented citywide)

31R003 - P.S. 003 The Margaret Gioiosa School

31R008 - P.S. 8 Shirlee Solomon

31R042 - P.S. 042 Eltingville

31R045 - P.S. 045 John Tyler

31R050 - P.S. 050 Frank Hankinson

31R053 - The Barbara Esselborn School

32K376 - P.S. 376

Third Grade Gifted & Talented Entry Programs:

01M034 - District 1: P.S. 034 Franklin D. Roosevelt*

02M126 - P.S. 126 Jacob August Riis*

03M191 - The Riverside School for Makers and Artists

04M083 - P.S. 083 Luis Munoz Rivera*

05M161 - P.S. 161 Pedro Albizu Campo*

06M028 - P.S. 028 Wright Brothers*

07X043 - P.S. 043 Jonas Bronck*

07X359 - Concourse Village Elementary School

08X075 - P.S. 75 School of Research and Discovery*

09X204 - P.S. 204 Morris Heights

10X340 - P.S. 340*

11X106 - P.S. 106 Parkchester*

12X314 - Fairmont Neighborhood School*

12X214 - P.S. 214

13K287 - P.S. 287 Bailey K. Ashford*

14K084 - P.S. 084 Jose De Diego*

15K024 - P.S. 024*

16K021 - P.S. 021 Crispus Attucks*

17K289 - P.S. 289 George V. Brower*

17K241 - P.S. 241 Emma L. Johnston*

18K235 - P.S. 235 Janice Marie Knight School*

19K065 - P.S. 065*

19K346 - P.S. 346 Abe Stark*

20K127 - P.S. 127 Mckinley Park*

21K188 - P.S. 188 Michael E. Berdy*

22K203 - P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School*

22K361 - P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School*

23K599 - Brooklyn Landmark Elementary School

23K446 - Riverdale Avenue Community School*

24Q088 - P.S. 088 Seneca*

24Q007 - P.S. 007 Louis F. Simeone*

24Q087 - P.S./I.S. 087 Middle Village*

25Q024 - P.S. 024 Andrew Jackson*

26Q376 - P.S. 376*

27Q056 - P.S. 056 Harry Eichler*

27Q183 - P.S. 183 Dr. Richard R. Green*

28Q086 - P.S. Q086*

28Q140 - P.S. 140 Edward K Ellington*

29Q251 - P.S. 251 Queens

30Q092 - P.S. 092 Harry T. Stewart Sr.*

30Q151 - P.S. 151 Mary D. Carter*

30Q171 - P.S. 171 Peter G. Van Alst*

31R022 - P.S. 022 Graniteville*

32K274 - P.S. 274 Kosciusko*