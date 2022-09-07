Tenants at an East Village public housing complex lined up for cases of drinking water in the rain Tuesday afternoon, four days after the city confirmed tests had detected unsafe levels of arsenic in the tap water. Other tenants filled up water jugs from a nearby fire hydrant while a group of tenant volunteers distributed donated meals of pasta and sandwiches to people unable to cook at home.

Since the Labor Day weekend revelation, city officials have set up water faucets and a water distribution site in a parking lot, but offered tenants few other details on the evolving situation.

“We'll have our answers,” said Tenant Association President Daphne Williams, as she sat under a tent Tuesday afternoon distributing meals to residents. “This won't just go away.”

Charles Lutvak, a spokesman for the mayor said Tuesday night that they’ve retested the original locations where arsenic was detected and they’ve now been found to be negative. In addition they’re testing 140 more sites, and so far 58 of those tests have found safe drinking water, though they’re still recommending residents drink bottled water while they wait for the rest of the results to come in.

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the ongoing issue at an unrelated press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re going to be extremely transparent,” the mayor told The City and other reporters. “We’re going to do a thorough report of what we’re doing, to make sure that people are safe.”