Residents of more than 200 New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) developments will be eligible for free internet access and basic cable by the end of 2023, Mayor Eric Adams announced at a press conference on Monday.

All told, the plan could connect as many as 300,000 New Yorkers to no-cost high-speed internet.

“Something as simple as providing free, accessible Wi-Fi can change the life of a New Yorker,” Adams said.

But that’s fewer New Yorkers than what could have been served by a similar plan under former Mayor Bill de Blasio — a project that was scrapped by Adams earlier this year. New York City Council members are also raising concerns about the vendors being commissioned for the new endeavor.

The Adams plan, called Big Apple Connect, could cost taxpayers just less than $30 per household per month, city officials said. But the final price tag depends on how many people sign up, Brett Sikoff, executive director of the city’s newly created Office of Technology and Innovation (OTI), told lawmakers at a City Council hearing Monday.

Two of the city’s cable titans — Charter Communications and Altice — will provide the internet and cable service. The city is also in talks with Verizon, Sikoff told the City Council.

Council members raised concerns about the new plan’s reliance on these massive internet service providers, some of which have been the targets of lawsuits and audits for their failure to provide the services they’d promised.