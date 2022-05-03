New Yorkers are gearing up to march in the streets Tuesday, in the wake of a draft Supreme Court decision that could upend nearly a half century of legal precedent and erode people’s rights to access abortion.

Politico reported Monday night the U.S. Supreme Court had voted to overturn Roe. V. Wade, according to a draft of the conservative majority’s opinion that was shared within the court and obtained by the outlet. While the decision could still change in the coming months, the news sent shockwaves across Democrat-leaning New York.

By Tuesday morning, pro-choice advocates were gearing up for marches in Foley Square at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Barclays Center at 7 p.m. the same night.

Some members of New York’s congressional delegation including Reps. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Carolyn Maloney and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called on Democrats to eliminate the filibuster in order to push forward reproductive protections on a federal level.