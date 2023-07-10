Madison Square Garden would be allowed to sit atop Penn Station for another 10 years under a proposal laid out by city officials on Monday.

The Garden’s current 10-year operating permit expires this year. Until 2013, the venue operated on a 50-year permit issued in 1963, when the old Penn Station was demolished.

As part of the new permit, the Department of City Planning wants to force the Garden to make aesthetic upgrades to its surrounding area. The proposal would also require the venue’s owner, James Dolan, to work with the MTA on its planned $7 billion overhaul of the transit hub — even if that means giving up some property.

DCP Director Dan Garodnick told reporters the proposed permit extension would require Dolan to work with the MTA once the plans for Penn Station’s reconstruction are 30% complete, a milestone he said would be reached in one or two years.

"It's obvious that any improvements to Penn Station will require use of property that is owned by Madison Square Garden, no surprise there," Garodnick said. "Department of City Planning believes that MSG will need to convey additional easements or other property interests as necessary to allow for the rehab of Penn Station. And the development of new train entrances to Penn Station. And also a mid-block train hall."