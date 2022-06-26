The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhatton on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it.

The march was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.

This year's NYC Pride Grand Marshals were Saturday Night Live cast member Punkie Johnson; ACLU attorney Chase Strangio; social media star Ts Madison; transgender former NCAA swimmer Schuyler Bailar; and Okra Project Executive Director Dominique Morgan. For the second consecutive year, Pose actress Angelica Ross returned as co-host and performer.

Contributed reporting by Ben Yakas

This article will be updated with additional photos.