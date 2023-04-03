Trump supporters, journalists, police and curious tourists flooded the sidewalks Monday afternoon outside Trump Tower, where former President Donald Trump was set to spend the night before his arraignment in Lower Manhattan the next day. Trump’s plane landed at LaGuardia airport Monday afternoon. Earlier that day, he announced that he was leaving Mar-a-Lago. “On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse,” he said on his social media site Truth Social . “America was not supposed to be this way!” Streets around the skyscraper were blocked off, forcing both commuters and protesters onto narrow sidewalks. Former President Donald Trump is expected in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday on charges that have yet to be publicly disclosed, though legal experts have speculated that the indictment is related to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Mayor Eric Adams warned anyone planning to protest that they should respect the rule of law. “Control yourselves,” he said at a press conference Monday with police. “New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Since news broke last week that a grand jury had voted to indict the former president, Trump has called the case a “witch hunt.” He has also criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling him an “animal” and posting a photo of himself with a baseball bat next to a picture of Bragg. The next day, an envelope with filled white powder appeared at the DA’s office. Political leaders in New York have condemned Trump’s statements, calling them racist and hateful. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Monday that the department is working with the DA’s office to investigate any threats against Bragg or his employees. She and the mayor have both said there are no credible threats to the city at this time. When Trump arrives, Sewell said, people should expect to see a heightened police presence, especially in Manhattan. She said certain roads will also be closed temporarily while the former president travels from Trump Tower in midtown to the courthouse in lower Manhattan. Commuters are encouraged to take mass transit. Sewell said the police department will make sure that people can peacefully protest former President Trump's indictment. "But I will remind everyone that violence and destruction are not part of legitimate, lawful expression and will never be tolerated in our city," she said. Anyone who protests should also remember that it is now illegal to carry a gun in many so-called “sensitive locations” in New York, including courthouses — even if you have a license — Sewell said. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has said she plans to protest the indictment and has urged her Twitter followers to join her with their MAGA hats. Adams asked her to be on her “best behavior.” The mayor also said anyone who commits vandalism or acts of violence will be arrested and held accountable. A few dozen people wearing red hats adorned with the slogan “MAGA” or the number 47 (for the 47th president) gathered on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower Monday to show their support. Metal barricades lined the street, which by the afternoon had become congested with journalists and onlookers.

David Rem held a red “Make America Great Again” banner and said he came to back the former president. He also condemned the Manhattan DA and said the indictment was the latest effort by Democrats to weaken Trump as he once again seeks the Republican nomination for president. “It’s all a conspiracy to get the most popular Republican candidate off the ballot,” Rem said. “It's only because they know they know they don't want to face Donald Trump,” he added. “Come on. Wake up.”

But hair stylist Torrey Grobes, of Riverdale, said it was about time Trump faced legal consequences. He questioned why Trump supporters continued to stand by him. “I’m just glad it’s finally happened to him,” Grobes said. “All the horribly racist things he said throughout his whole campaign and presidency and how people could just look the other way is beyond me.” Mark Ray, a photographer and actor who lives in Manhattan, was standing on the sidewalk outside of Trump Tower on Monday evening with one sign that showed Trump in an orange jumpsuit that read, "Lock him up," and another with a photo of the former president surrounded by flames that read, "Trump/Fox lies. U.S. democracy dies." Ray said he hopes to see Trump behind bars. "I came here just to make an impression, to voice my opinion and my concern for the state of our country," he said.

