A new 7-mile pedestrian and bike path is planned for the Bronx waterfront, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday.

The city aims to expand the Harlem River Greenway — which is currently only built out in Manhattan — on the Bronx side of the river from Randall's Island up to Van Cortlandt Park.

Adams said the plan would restore shoreline space that was eliminated by the construction of the Major Deegan Expressway. The road was designed by the controversial planner Robert Moses, and runs near the edge of the Harlem River. It's hindered waterfront access in the Bronx since it opened in the 1950s.

“We have over 500 miles of waterfront in this city and all of it should be explored,” Adams said during a news conference. “All of it should be developed for people to walk, for people to ride, for people to just be encouraged to experience the outdoors.”

Officials do not yet have a timeline for the project. Adams said the city will hold three public workshops starting next month to seek input from residents on the plan.

The plan for the new path was announced after the city received a $7.25 million federal grant last August to expand greenways and waterfront access for “underserved communities."

“Historic disinvestment and highway construction has, for decades, severed Bronxites’ connection to their waterfront,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. He called the Harlem River shoreline “one of the city’s most beautiful natural landscapes."