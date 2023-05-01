Plans for dozens of new charging ports will make it easier for electric car owners to get some juice, especially those who do not drive a Tesla.

The city Department of Transportation announced Monday an initiative to add 50 new electric vehicle charging plugs at 13 city-owned parking garages, a major increase from the 186 ports that are currently in place across the five boroughs. It would be a boon for New Yorkers who own electric cars that aren’t Teslas, as currently more than half — or 103 — of the ports in the city can only plug into cars manufactured by the company.

The new infrastructure would be “fast charging” stations that are compatible with any electric car. They would allow vehicles to travel up to 90 miles for every 10 minutes of charging, according to DOT officials.

The first of the new chargers could open as early as next year, officials said. The locations are still pending what the DOT calls a “final feasibility review.” The New York State Power Authority is doing the studies, design and will hopefully begin installing the chargers next year.

The pledge follows an agreement between the DOT and the New York Power Authority, which will operate the chargers. And it comes as city officials report more than 10,000 new electric vehicles were registered across the five boroughs in 2022.

Mayor Eric Adams said he aims to ensure every New Yorker lives within 2.5 miles of an electric car charging station by 2035, the year by which state officials aim to ensure all new passenger vehicles sold in the state are zero-emission.

“New York City is plugging into a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future,” Adams wrote in a statement. “The climate crisis is urgent, and our administration has set ambitious goals to electrify all Uber and Lyft trips and ensure every New Yorker lives within 2.5 miles of a fast charger.”

The DOT released a list of 13 locations where officials plan to install the new chargers, nine of which are in Queens. Officials said they hope to install two stations in Ditmars Steinway, two in Flushing, as well as one in Rockaway Park, Bayside, and Rosedale.

The city also announced plans for three locations in Brooklyn — in Brighton Beach, Canarsie and Sheepshead Bay — and one in the Bronx at Jerome Avenue and 190th Street. The plan includes no new charging locations in Manhattan or Staten Island.

The bulk of the proposed sites are in what city officials called “underserved” communities, which environmental advocates said would help improve equity in the city’s transportation infrastructure.

“By providing greater and more equitable access to EV charging, NYC DOT and NYPA are helping accelerate New York’s transition to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation sector,” said Alia Soomro, deputy director of New York City policy for the New York League of Conservation Voters.

David Do, head of the city Taxi and Limousine Commission, noted the the locations chosen for new chargers are where many taxi drivers live and work. He said the new stations would help make good on the agency’s pending plan to require all the city’s for-hire vehicles to be zero emissions by 2030.