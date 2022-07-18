A man was fatally struck by a Parks Department truck on Coney Island beach early Monday morning, police said.

According to the NYPD, the city vehicle hit the victim, who was lying on the beach, as it was exiting by Stillwell Ave. and the Riegelmann Boardwalk before 3 a.m. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the victim's identity. It's unclear why the man was on the beach.

The Parks Department does regular overnight cleanup on the beach to clear litter.

“This is a horrific tragedy,” said Meghan Lalor, a spokesperson for the department. “We are investigating the incident internally.”