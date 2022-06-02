An observatory dome, used by community college students for more than 40 years to see millions of light years away from Earth, is a half-mile closer to becoming New York City’s first public observatory.

The city’s Parks Department granted initial approval of the plan on May 25th, a day after the dome was evicted by Nassau Community College in Garden City due to renovations. Since last autumn, the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York has sought to move the observatory to the grassy banks of the Jerome Reservoir, across from The Bronx High School of Science.

Following its eviction last week on May 24th, the astronomers association temporarily moved the observatory half a mile down the road to the Cradle of Aviation Museum. Riggers lifted the 12-foot high, 6-foot wide dome off the ground around 10:30 a.m. and loaded the half-ton structure onto a boom truck.

The ride to the Cradle of Aviation Museum was less than five minutes, but the entire ordeal cost more than $3,000. While the association will have to pay to move it a second time, it has received donations to help defray those moving expenses.

According to email correspondence, parks officials say the association will need to file additional paperwork with their agency and others to receive the necessary permits to ultimately land the observatory at the Jerome Reservoir. The process could take months.

“Not even a suggestion of a moving date [from the parks department],” said Bart Fried, vice president of the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York. who oversees the project. “There are numerous permits and reviews ahead of us.”