New York's long-stalled plans to test the use of containers to eliminate the daily mountains of trash bags on sidewalks are gaining momentum, with the city commissioning a multimillion-dollar study and two of the biggest property owners launching garbage bin pilot programs.

Earlier this week, the Department of Sanitation and the city’s Economic Development Corporation awarded the McKinsey & Company consulting firm a $4 million contract to examine the implementation of a citywide container bin pilot program. The deal was first reported by Streetsblog.

For 20 weeks, McKinsey will study other cities that use containers — like Paris and Amsterdam — and identify what types of bins would work best for New York City. The contract is a relatively small project for the consulting giant, which last year paid nearly $600 million to settle allegations tied to its role giving sales advice to opioid manufacturers.

Councilwoman Sandy Nurse, who heads the council's sanitation committee, questioned the need for a new study by McKinsey when the city has examined container bins for decades.

“There was a body of work done… [with] a lot of these ideas that is sitting there, and could easily be looked at again,” Nurse said. “Hiring McKinsey seems a little unnecessary at best. The city should be developing this kind of expertise in-house, at city agencies.”

McKinsey won’t have to just look outside the five boroughs to see how trash container bins are being utilized. The city has already launched a $1.3 million pilot program, which has placed bins in five neighborhoods around the city, including outside an NYU dormitory.

NYCHA has also announced their own container bin pilot project dubbed “Clean Curbs for All.” The project proposes renting a truck “with a semi or fully automatic lifting device to service the containers,” according to a notice issued Sept. 23.

If NYCHA adopts containerization as its method for waste management across its 335 developments, more than half a million New Yorkers who live in NYCHA’s 177,569 apartments could have their trash collected in bins instead of having to navigate sidewalks piled high with garbage and recycling bags.

The pilot program could also help scale container bins citywide, “lowering barriers to implementation in NYCHA and potentially NYC,” the city wrote in a request for proposals.

City officials have long debated how to better collect the 24 million pounds of garbage and recycling generated daily in New York City, with most residential trash bagged and put curbside for collection by the sanitation department. The mountains of trash throughout the city are often smelly, leaky, and serve as what Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch has called “an all-you-can-eat buffet for rats.”