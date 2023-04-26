Members of the New York City Council say they’re concerned that thousands of New Yorkers, who work in factories and other parts of the industrial sector will lose their jobs if the Adams administration continues to push an environmental agenda without considering any potential job losses.

They’re now planning to introduce legislation later this week that will include developing a citywide action plan for helping these factory workers – many of whom are immigrants or people of color, according to lawmakers – transition into new jobs within the city’s “green economy” and maintain parts of the city specifically designated for manufacturing, known as Industrial Business Zones (IBZs).

“These are careers where there’s a high level of skill and expertise and craft that are put into producing all sorts of things that have built this city,” said Councilmember Sandy Nurse, who represents Cypress Hills, Bushwick and other parts of East New York. “And so when someone says something like the industrial manufacturing sectors are obsolete, or will be obsolete, it’s a lack of vision. It’s a lack of planning.”

The bills come as Adams touts a strategic climate plan that city officials claim will boost the economy by creating tens of thousands of new jobs for New Yorkers and foster entrepreneurship within its revitalized “green economy.” The city estimates that there will be 230,000 new jobs available by 2030. Adams also introduced an initiative dubbed “Zoning for Economic Opportunity” that calls for rezoning parts of the city so that businesses will be able to set up shop in places they weren’t previously allowed to.

But some lawmakers claim these changes could threaten the stability of the city’s industrial workforce, especially if these new industries have requirements like advanced degrees or English-speaking proficiency. The manufacturing industry is already weakening, statewide with the sector reaching a near record low last year.

Local lawmakers are still trying to boost the city’s faltering economy in the aftermath of the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Half of New York City households aren’t making enough money to meet their basic needs, a 36% increase from 2021, according to a report by the United Way of New York City and the Fund for the City of New York.

The mayor’s office said nearly 250,000 new jobs were created in the city since Adams took office — and that there’s been a 99.7% recovery of pre-pandemic private sector jobs. A spokesperson said the mayor was focused on protecting working families and his office would review the legislation when it's introduced.

“It has not escaped me that the state of New York has ambitious goals to meet our climate justice guidelines by 2040, and the industrial area has to play a part,” Councilmember Jennifer Gutiérrez, who represents Williamsburg, Bushwick and Ridgewood, said.

There are 21 Industrial Business Zones throughout the city that are specifically designated for manufacturing and industrial firms, not for residential use. Most of these IBZs are placed in parts of the city that are easily accessible without a car, and are near where low-income residents live.

“Yes, industrial manufacturing is not what it was 30 years ago,” Councilmember Alexa Aviles, who represents Red Hook and Sunset Park, said. “We understand that, and that is an old relic argument. We are here to say that we want to protect – we must, as a city – protect these zones.”

