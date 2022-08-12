“Ever since I was 11 years old, I’ve always had an interest in being an officer,” she said.

Garcia has been accepted into the academy for this fall. She hopes to one day be a homicide detective. Now, she has mentors within the department whom she can ask for advice.

“How do I get there? What’s the best way, you know, to succeed into getting there and, you know, being the best that I can be in that position?” she said. “And they have answered and told me, you know, you need to make a certain amount of time on the job and do certain things and stuff like that. So, it has helped me.”

Career and vocational advice aren’t the only benefits. Multiple studies of summer youth employment have found participants are less likely to be arrested or convicted of crimes – at least in the short term.

The case for summer jobs

“The thing that is most striking to me is how robust the findings are of the same pattern,” said University of Pennsylvania researcher Judd Kessler. He said researchers have looked at Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York, and found their programs consistently reduced criminal justice contact, even though they each operated a little differently.

Kessler’s team has spent years studying New York City’s program. A paper the researchers published last year uncovered multiple benefits for teens and young adults who participated between 2005 and 2008.

The study found participation reduced the chance of an arrest during the summer by 17%-23% for a felony arrest. And when it came to actually being convicted of a crime committed over the summer, the likelihood dropped by 31%, and 38% for a felony. Years later, participants from the 2005-2008 cohort were 10% less likely to have spent time in a New York state prison.

For an earlier study, the researchers also reviewed death records to see how many applicants who weren’t accepted had died by 2014. Then, they calculated the mortality rates for those who had participated, versus those who hadn’t. Kessler says they estimated the program had saved approximately seven lives for every 100,000 participants – or about 20 lives per year.