The traditional Times Square ball drop on New Year’s Eve — which brings droves of people to Midtown each year — will have a robust security operation in place, officials said on Friday.

Speaking from Times Square on Friday afternoon, Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials highlighted visible aspects of the city’s security efforts, while saying other efforts would be less conspicuous to the public or hidden from view altogether.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said security preparations for the New Year’s Eve festivities have long been underway.

“There are no specific, credible threats to New York City or any of our events surrounding New Year's Eve,” she said on Friday afternoon. “That said, I ask the members of the public to always remain vigilant. Every night and day in New York City, there are millions of eyes and ears out there and tomorrow night, there'll be millions more.”

Uniformed and plainclothes police officers will be present, along with the NYPD’s bomb squad. Visitors can enter the viewing area through designated access points intersecting with Sixth and Eighth avenues at 38th Street, 49th Street, 52nd Street and 56th Street.

There will be a screening process in place at each entrance; people who have exited the space and are attempting to re-enter must once again go through screening. No umbrellas, chairs, backpacks or blankets will be allowed at the event.

Festivities are scheduled to begin with the raising of the ball at 6 p.m. on Saturday.