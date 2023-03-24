Muslim New Yorkers facing food insecurity during Ramadan will be able to pick up free iftar meals at designated locations starting today.

Muslim families in need can pick up the traditional halal meals at certain grab-and-go sites in all five boroughs, starting today and continuing through April 19, according to New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. About 7,500 free meals will be distributed during this time on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Ensuring Muslim New Yorkers have access to culturally appropriate food this Ramadan is crucial for addressing food insecurity,” Lander said.

Iftar meals – traditionally observed with dates, fresh juices, fried snacks and favorite dishes – are eaten each evening after the sun goes down during Ramadan, one of the holiest months of the year for Muslims.

Halal is an Arabic word that literally means "permissible." It’s usually used to mean "lawful." Halal food is food that was procured, processed and traded in compliance with Islamic law.

Nearly 800,000 Muslims live in New York City, which is home to 22% of the American Muslim population, according to a report by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, a research organization focused on American Muslims.

With U.S. inflation remaining close to a four-decade high, consumers are seeing a sharp rise in food prices. Together with the expiration of pandemic relief programs, like the expansion of food stands, these challenges are exacerbating the food insecurity crisis for low-income New Yorkers.

“As an organization that tries to meet the food insecurity needs of Muslim New Yorkers, this program is vital to ensuring that our community members receive the support they need while observing their religious tradition,” said Aniqa Nawabi, executive director of Muslim Community Network.

Iftar halal meal distribution locations and dates are available below:

Bronx

Partners: Islamic Relief USA and Sapna NYC, Inc.

Location: Sapna NYC, Inc., 2348 Waterbury Ave., Bronx, NY 10462

Dates:

Friday, March 24 at 2 p.m.

Friday, March 31 at 2 p.m.

Friday, April 7 at 2 p.m.

Friday, April 14 at 2 p.m.

Manhattan

Partners: Islamic Relief USA and Muslim Community Network

Location: 96th Street Mosque, 1711 Third Ave., New York, NY 10029 (Entrance is on the 97th Street side.)

Dates:

Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

Monday, April 3 at 6 p.m.

Monday, April 10 at 6 p.m.

Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m.

Queens

Partners: Islamic Relief USA, Malikah, and Astoria Halal Fridge

Location: Malikah, 25-15 Steinway St., Queens, NY 11103

Dates:

Monday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn

Partners: Islamic Relief USA and Muslim American Society New York

Location: Muslim American Society Youth Center, 1933 Bath Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11214

Dates:

Sunday, March 26 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 at 6 p.m.

Staten Island

Partners: Islamic Relief USA, A Chance in Life, and Muslim Sisters of Staten Island, Inc.

Location: A Chance In Life / The Village, 1100 Castleton Ave., Staten Island, NY 10310

Dates: