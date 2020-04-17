The release marks the state's first acknowledgment of the particularly lethal spread of the virus in certain facilities. But the data, which purports to include all facilities with at least five deaths as of April 15th, also appears to be largely incomplete.

Among the notable omissions are the Fairview Nursing Home in Queens, where medical staff say there have been dozens of deaths, and the Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brooklyn, which reportedly lost at least fifteen residents to the virus as of this week.

A spokesperson for the Health Department did not immediately respond to Gothamist's inquiries about why the facilities were not named.

At least 2,722 people living in New York's nursing and assisted living facilities have died from COVID-19, roughly 20 percent of all fatalities statewide, according to statistics released by the state on Tuesday, the most recent day for which that data was available.

In addition to widespread shortages of staff and protective equipment, nursing home operators say residents are suffering due to the lack of available testing. Without the ability to confirm infections, many positive cases are going undiagnosed, allowing the virus to spread and leaving family members in the dark about their loved ones' cause of death.

The Health Department data notes that some nursing homes provided presumed COVID-19 deaths, while others only included cases confirmed in a lab.

"We know there is not universal testing of residents, and that limits the precision of these findings, said Susan Dooha, the executive director at the Center for Independence of the Disabled in New York. "It raises further questions that family members and the public really need to know."

In a press conference on Friday, Health Department Commissioner Howard Zucker said the state was working to address shortages of testing, staff, and personal protective equipment inside nursing homes. State officials also acknowledged that the newly-released data may not provide a complete picture of all impacted facilities.

“We only know what they tell us,” Cuomo said.