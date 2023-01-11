On the third day of their ongoing strike, approximately 7,000 nurses moved closer to reaching a deal on a new contract at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, while previously stalled negotiations resumed with management at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.

The stakes are mounting, with those currently working in the affected facilities reporting that the hospitals are struggling to staff some units and patient care is suffering. Montefiore received a cease-and-desist letter Tuesday from 1199SEIU after the medical center began assigning licensed practical nurses with that union to fill in for members of the New York State Nurses Association who are on strike, Politico reported.

“[Licensed practical nurses] should not be told to work outside their scope of practice or in hospital and emergency settings they are unaccustomed to, potentially jeopardizing patient care or their professional licenses,” the health care union 1199SEIU said in a statement. “At difficult times like these, we must always strike a tender balance to fully protect workers’ rights while also ensuring that patients continue to receive the lifesaving care they need.”

Montefiore reps declined to comment.

But striking nurses said they were already working in conditions that put patients at risk before they walked off the job and will not return until their staffing demands are met.

At a press conference outside of Montefiore Wednesday, Judy Gonzalez, the past president of NYSNA and an emergency room nurse at the hospital, said a contract agreement was in sight.

“We’re this close. We’re inches away and we really need to get back inside because our patients need us,” Gonzalez said.

She said nurses and management are still negotiating over the final staffing ratios, including for labor and delivery nurses, as well as mechanisms for enforcing staffing standards. Nurses are also pushing for Montefiore Medical Center to commit to no longer placing patients in hallways.

“Montefiore said they agree they’d like to fix these things, but we have to find them the money, “ Gonzalez said to the sound of boos from the crowd of picketing nurses.