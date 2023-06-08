New Yorkers waking up Thursday morning might still feel like extras in Blade Runner 2049, as lingering smoke from Canadian wildfires keeps everything a filmy orange.
The bad air quality plaguing NYC and surrounding states is scheduled to improve slightly by the end of the day, but is still hovering in the “unhealthy” category, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Fine particles are predicted to be over 100 today in much of the state, reaching 165 in the New York Metro Area and 175 in Western New York.
That means it’s still best to stay indoors, especially for folks with health concerns, according to the National Weather Service.
“If required to venture out, limit exposure and utilize a mask,” the organization stated in a tweet. “While driving, set the air to recycle. To enhance home air quality, consider using portable air cleaners.”
How long will this hellscape last?
Meteorologists are saying it probably won’t get worse for New York and New Jersey, which is welcome news after air quality index levels in New York peaked at a treacherous 484 at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the mayor’s office. The index only goes up to 500.
But the weather pattern that’s causing this phenomenon might stay parked until the weekend.
The National Weather Service said Thursday that a low pressure system over Maine will be stalled at least until Saturday, keeping the smoke funneling southward instead of floating east.
Southeastern Pennsylvania will bear the brunt of the hazardous conditions today, forecasters say.
In New York City, alternate side parking has been suspended and other outdoor events have been canceled as a result of the smog.
The Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and Prospect Park Zoo, as well as the New York Aquarium will all be closed.
The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted that it has paused flights bound for LaGuardia airport from the Northeast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic regions due to low visibility. The agency warned that the issue could also affect travel to other airports around New York, as well as Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Charlotte.
The FDNY announced that its members will be distributing N-95 masks all day at a variety of locations across the five boroughs.
As bad as things seem in the metro region, the situation in Quebec, where many of the wildfires are burning, is much worse.
According to the Montreal Gazette, about 11,400 people have been forced from their homes in what is already the worst wildfire season on record. Over 150 forest fires continue to burn in the region, with nearly 100 of them considered to be out of control as of Wednesday evening. Canadian fires have already consumed 3.3 million acres — a land mass roughly the size of Maryland.
To deal with the catastrophe, Quebec is actively recruiting firefighters from other countries, including France. The province is also negotiating with the U.S., Portugal, Spain and Mexico for more resources, according to the Gazette.