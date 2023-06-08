New Yorkers waking up Thursday morning might still feel like extras in Blade Runner 2049, as lingering smoke from Canadian wildfires keeps everything a filmy orange. The bad air quality plaguing NYC and surrounding states is scheduled to improve slightly by the end of the day, but is still hovering in the “unhealthy” category, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Fine particles are predicted to be over 100 today in much of the state, reaching 165 in the New York Metro Area and 175 in Western New York. That means it’s still best to stay indoors, especially for folks with health concerns, according to the National Weather Service. “If required to venture out, limit exposure and utilize a mask,” the organization stated in a tweet. “While driving, set the air to recycle. To enhance home air quality, consider using portable air cleaners.”

The latest air quality data for NYC and NJ

How long will this hellscape last? Meteorologists are saying it probably won’t get worse for New York and New Jersey, which is welcome news after air quality index levels in New York peaked at a treacherous 484 at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the mayor’s office. The index only goes up to 500. But the weather pattern that’s causing this phenomenon might stay parked until the weekend. The National Weather Service said Thursday that a low pressure system over Maine will be stalled at least until Saturday, keeping the smoke funneling southward instead of floating east. Southeastern Pennsylvania will bear the brunt of the hazardous conditions today, forecasters say.