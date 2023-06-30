New Yorkers and New Jerseyans woke up to hazy skies and bad air quality Friday morning as Canadian wildfire smoke again billows toward the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The Air Quality Index, which measures the amount of fine particulate matter in the air, was north of 150 for much of the region Thursday night and early Friday — meaning the air was considered unhealthy to breathe for most groups.

A chart of air quality late Thursday into Friday AirNow.gov (EPA)

“Hazy skies continue today from smoke from Canadian wildfires,” the National Weather Service’s New York office tweeted Friday morning. “Air quality alerts remain for much of the area today. Individuals sensitive to poor air quality, including the elderly & the young, should limit strenuous activities & time outdoors.” Much of New York state and New Jersey are under ongoing air quality alerts issued by their respective environmental agencies through Friday.