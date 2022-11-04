Under the FDR Drive in midtown Manhattan, dozens of asylum seekers gathered under the parkway last Thursday, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen to arrive.

Most of them have recently arrived in the city and are living in the city’s homeless shelter system. But they say shelter food is largely inedible so they have been gathering at this spot, not far from the city’s largest men’s shelter, every night to eat.

At the shelter, “the meat patties on the hamburgers are frozen, and they just put them between the bread and it's really, really horrible,” said Tony Palomares, a Venezuelan native who’s been living at the 30th Street Men’s Intake Shelter since arriving in New York from Colombia this summer.

Long before thousands of migrants began arriving in New York City this year, shelter residents have raised alarms about the food and safety issues inside the facilities. And the recent surge of asylum seekers is amplifying long-standing concerns about the shelter system, immigration and housing advocates say.

“A common concern that we've heard for years among shelter residents is that the food in shelters is of poor quality and insufficient portions, and that's also something that we have heard from the recent arrivals,” said Jacquelyn Simone, director of policy for the advocacy group Coalition for the Homeless.

Since some shelters don’t have places for residents to cook, the shelters provide them with frozen meals that need to be heated in microwaves, Simone added.

Alexander, a 37-year-old migrant from Venezuela who’s also been living at the 30th Street Men’s Intake Shelter, said through a translator that he’s been throwing out most of the food he gets at the shelter.

“A lot of the food that they're getting is two, three, four days old,” said Alexander, who declined to provide his last name for fear of being kicked out of the facility. “They have no place to warm it.”

Instead, Alexander and Palomares have been coming each night to this spot for a warm meal, that on a chilly October night consisted of a meatball stew, a bagel, an orange, and milk.

For breakfast, the men go to another spot on 32nd Street, between First and Second avenues. Although free lunches are also offered at this location, the two usually go hungry and skip lunch so they can look for work instead.

A spokesperson for Department of Social Services said in a statement that all city shelter sites provide meals that comply with city food standards and that the agency is "conducting comprehensive surveys across shelter sites to make doubly sure that sites know how to access additional food if needed to meet demand."

"The health and safety of our clients are our top priorities, and as we have always done, we work to ensure that all clients across sites are receiving the same standard of services, security, and supports to help stabilize their lives," spokesperson Neha Sharma said in an email.