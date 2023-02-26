New York City may finally see some snow – at least until the rain washes it away a few hours later.
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, a fast-moving winter storm is expected to drop between 1 and 3 inches on the five boroughs, before changing over to rain and sleet later in the evening.
The snow could be the first solid accumulation all winter, not counting a light dusting earlier this month that technically ended the historic snow drought.
While initial models didn’t expect much more of this week’s storm system, the latest forecasts have shown a slight shift south, putting much of the city on the edge of a couple inches, if not more.
“At minimum we should see at least an inch in New York City. On the high end of things maybe 3 to 4 inches,” said Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, adding the snow will likely be “wet and heavy.”
Parts of northern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut will see up to half-a-foot of snow.
New York City, meanwhile, remains the most uncertain, with the potential for more snow depending on how quickly a warm air mass arrives from the south, according to the NWS.
Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-40s on Tuesday, meaning the elusive white stuff won’t be sticking around for long.