New York City may finally see some snow – at least until the rain washes it away a few hours later.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, a fast-moving winter storm is expected to drop between 1 and 3 inches on the five boroughs, before changing over to rain and sleet later in the evening.

The snow could be the first solid accumulation all winter, not counting a light dusting earlier this month that technically ended the historic snow drought.

While initial models didn’t expect much more of this week’s storm system, the latest forecasts have shown a slight shift south, putting much of the city on the edge of a couple inches, if not more.

“At minimum we should see at least an inch in New York City. On the high end of things maybe 3 to 4 inches,” said Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, adding the snow will likely be “wet and heavy.”