Once again, Mayor Eric Adams has been hit with summonses for a rat infestation outside his Bedford-Stuyvesant brownstone, records show. Adams received two $300 summonses after a visit on Dec. 7 from a city Health Department inspector who found “a rat burrow,” “fresh rat droppings,” and an “active rat runway,” along the mayor’s property line. It’s the fifth time inspectors have found rats outside Adams’ home since 2018, records from OpenData show. The New York Daily News first reported on the latest summonses.

Mayor Adams has said repeatedly that 'rats don't run this city.' John A. Anderson/Shutterstock; Inset: Only NY

Adams beat a previous $300 violation in December, a day before the most recent Health Inspector visit, by assuring the hearing officer he’d taken sufficient steps to try to combat rats at his property, spending $7,000 in various abatement measures. He’s due before a hearing officer on Jan. 12 to fight the latest fine, according to the city summons. Adams vowed that he would fight the ticket. “I am concerned that, despite previously spending nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation efforts, I received two new summonses on the same day, even though a neutral hearing officer found that I ‘demonstrate[d] sufficient steps taken … to prevent and control infestation at [my] property,” Adams said in a statement. “I will again challenge these violations and show that rats don’t run this city. The mayor isn’t the only homeowner to have this problem in his neighborhood. A cluster of 11 properties on Adams' Bedford-Stuyvesant block failed their most recent rat inspections, according to the city’s Rat Information Portal.

A city health inspector found further signs of a rat infestation at Mayor Eric Adams Bedford-Stuyvesant brownstone. NYC DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH