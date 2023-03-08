A longtime player in Brooklyn’s Democratic Party, whom Mayor Eric Adams recently appointed to serve as his "special assistant," owes the city $55,269 for campaign finance violations associated with a failed City Council campaign, a recent lawsuit alleges.

Tommy Torres, a former district leader in north Brooklyn, started working in Adams’ office last September, according to his LinkedIn profile — the same month he was sued by New York City’s Campaign Finance Board. The suit has not been previously reported.

The board alleged that Torres failed to repay the city $37,651 in public campaign funds he never accounted for, plus another $17,618 in fines for several violations of the city’s campaign finance law, despite years of warnings, letters, and requests for information that went ignored by Torres dating back to 2018, court records show.

In order to qualify for New York City’s public matching funds program and unlock thousands of dollars in public funds to buoy their campaigns, candidates must agree to stringent reporting requirements. But Torres’ campaign failed to account for about a third of the money he got from city taxpayers, the campaign finance board alleged.

Adams and his administration have drawn criticism from government watchdogs for hiring close associates, friends, family members and party allies. Torres’ hire last fall now raises similar ethical quandaries given his outstanding debt to New York City taxpayers.

“The vast majority of candidates are able to comply with the campaign finance board rules without too much trouble,” said John Kaehny, the executive director of the good government group Reinvent Albany. “It takes a pretty poor effort to be able to find yourself in this type of situation.”

Torres didn’t return repeated email and phone requests for comment. Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the lawsuit against Torres.

“All potential employees at City Hall go through a vet, and we expect our staff to follow all city laws, regulations and procedures,” he said. Timothy Hunter, a spokesperson for the city’s Campaign Finance Board, declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Torres is a longtime Adams ally who was appointed to serve as district leader in 2016 by Brooklyn Democratic Party boss Frank Seddio, though he was ousted from that role by a progressive challenger in 2020. Torres boosted Adams’ efforts as borough president at marches, parades and on his social media platforms, and later volunteered with Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign. Torres was among dozens of associates who partied with Adams on the night of his electoral victory, Gothamist reported.