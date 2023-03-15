New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for three alleged violations of campaign finance law based on issues stemming from his 2021 Transition and Inauguration Entity — a fund that recently elected candidates use to cover expenses after they win an election and before they officially take office.
Members of the city’s Campaign Finance Board have accused Adams of accepting prohibited donations, failing to respond to requests for information and documentation, and failing to close the fund once Adams became mayor in 2022.
The charges were published in an advisory released by the city’s Campaign Finance Board ahead of a public meeting Wednesday morning, where an attorney for Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign was expected to appear. Further details about the allegations or the total fine Adams could face weren’t available ahead of the hearing, though a source familiar with the matter said the proposed penalty would reach tens of thousands of dollars.
Evan Thies, a spokesperson for Adams' campaign, said representatives of the mayor’s transition and inauguration entity would, “address the issues raised with evidence as part of the normal audit procedure.”
“This is a very common process with committees of this size, which have more than 1,000 contributions,” Thies said.
Indeed, Adams is far from the only elected official facing campaign finance fines. Last month the board voted to fine Public Advocate Jumaane Williams $7,524 for failing to document transactions, accepting contributions over the legal limit, and taking money from corporations among eight charges stemming from his 2019 campaign for public advocate. In January, the board fined Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso $6,922 for issues with his Transition Inauguration Entity.
Contributions from people associated with entities that do business with city government are regulated in order to reduce the potential for, and appearance of, ‘pay-to-play’ corruption
When Adams opened his transition and inauguration entity, he quickly amassed $1.9 million from a who's-who of power players in New York politics and business. Ronald Lauder of the Estée Lauder empire, billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen, and hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb were among more than 200 people who all donated the maximum $5,100 to the mayor’s transition fund, records show.
While Adams canceled his inauguration gala amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and returned $866,000 in funds to donors, the entity still spent $1.7 million on consulting and attorney fees, payroll and other expenditures for the two-month period after the election and before Adams took office.
New York City’s Campaign Finance Board has strict rules about how much money political candidates can take in from individual donors and what that money can be spent on during campaigns. There are even more stringent rules about who can and cannot donate to transition and inauguration entities to avoid any appearance of impropriety for an incoming elected official. The entities aren’t allowed to take donations from political campaigns, corporations or LLCS or from anyone who has business before the city on its Doing Business database.
“Contributions from people associated with entities that do business with city government are regulated in order to reduce the potential for, and appearance of, ‘pay-to-play’ corruption,” Timothy Hunter, a spokesperson for the city’s Campaign Finance Board.
Funds raised during that window have to be spent on inauguration parties or transitional expenses and can’t be used to pay campaign bills.
Adams’ mayoral campaign has yet to be audited by the campaign finance board.
Many past mayors and mayoral hopefuls have found themselves in hot water with the board: from former Mayor Bill de Blasio who was fined at least $48,000 for improper spending during his 2013 campaign, to former Mayor Michael Bloomberg who the board found violated “the spirit” of the city’s laws when he paid $1.2 million to the Independence Party which subsequently donated to his campaign. Former MTA chairman Fernando Ferrer faced a penalty of $223,000 for his failed 2001 mayoral campaign.