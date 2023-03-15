New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for three alleged violations of campaign finance law based on issues stemming from his 2021 Transition and Inauguration Entity — a fund that recently elected candidates use to cover expenses after they win an election and before they officially take office.

Members of the city’s Campaign Finance Board have accused Adams of accepting prohibited donations, failing to respond to requests for information and documentation, and failing to close the fund once Adams became mayor in 2022.

The charges were published in an advisory released by the city’s Campaign Finance Board ahead of a public meeting Wednesday morning, where an attorney for Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign was expected to appear. Further details about the allegations or the total fine Adams could face weren’t available ahead of the hearing, though a source familiar with the matter said the proposed penalty would reach tens of thousands of dollars.

Evan Thies, a spokesperson for Adams' campaign, said representatives of the mayor’s transition and inauguration entity would, “address the issues raised with evidence as part of the normal audit procedure.”

“This is a very common process with committees of this size, which have more than 1,000 contributions,” Thies said.

Indeed, Adams is far from the only elected official facing campaign finance fines. Last month the board voted to fine Public Advocate Jumaane Williams $7,524 for failing to document transactions, accepting contributions over the legal limit, and taking money from corporations among eight charges stemming from his 2019 campaign for public advocate. In January, the board fined Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso $6,922 for issues with his Transition Inauguration Entity.