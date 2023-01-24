Mayor Eric Adams is not too hot on electric stoves.

The efficacy of natural gas stoves has set the national discourse ablaze after the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission suggested they should be banned due to their potentially hazardous health effects. The common kitchen appliances quickly became the subject of the wider American culture wars — with some conservatives railing against potential regulatory action.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul supported a statewide ban on the sale of fossil fuel-based heating equipment starting in 2030 for single family homes and 2035 for larger buildings. The controversy landed in the mayor’s lap on Monday when he was asked about the governor’s proposal, admitting he enjoys using a gas stove himself.

"Those of us who are good cooks. You know, people don't realize electric stoves can't give you the right setting,” Adams said. “I'm a good cook. And now, [the] electric stove just doesn't — it doesn't cook for me."

Asked about her proposal on Monday, Hochul made clear the potential statewide ban would only apply to new construction.

“No one is being required to get rid of their gas stoves,” Hochul said. “Not now, not ever.”

Hazel Crampton-Hays, a spokesperson for the governor, expanded on Hochul’s plan — part of a larger effort to reduce the state’s emissions.

"The Governor's proposal would not apply to existing gas stoves in homes and businesses,” Crampton Hays said in a statement. “We are focused on continuing to advance the boldest climate policies in the nation to protect the health and safety of our children and the planet, all while lowering energy bills and prioritizing energy affordability and reliability."

Some activists pushed back against the mayor's comments, calling his remarks "thoughtless."

“New Yorkers are currently forced to choose between eating and heating, but all the mayor cares about is how they cook his $55 branzino at La Baia," said Alicé Nascimento, campaigns director at New York communities for change. "The fact is that the gas industry has been price gouging and poisoning low-income communities of color for decades, with 19% of childhood asthma coming from gas stoves alone. The industry is a climate-killing cancer on our communities, which is why New York City ended gas in new construction with historic legislation in 2021."