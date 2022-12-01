New York City Mayor Eric Adams has a plan to remove what he calls “barriers” to providing proper care for those believed to be in the throes of a mental health crisis.

Now he just needs support from a group that has, at times, been loath to give it to him: Democratic lawmakers in Albany.

Adams’ directive to involuntarily remove more presumed mentally ill people from the city’s streets and subways and send them to hospitals for evaluation is based on a broad reading of existing state law — which is backed up by state guidance but will likely be challenged in court.

At the same time, Adams is pushing an 11-point legislative agenda that would, among other things, change state law to make clear his plan is legal and require mental health evaluators to consider a patient’s history when deciding whether to commit them. That would require passage by the Democrat-led Legislature, with which the mayor has had an up-and-down relationship during his first year in office.

“Our team has developed an 11-point legislative agenda to address those gaps, and getting it enacted would be a major priority for us in 2023,” Adams said on Tuesday when announcing his plan.

So far, state lawmakers have given a decidedly mixed response to Adams’ plan and proposals, with a handful fully embracing it and others expressing concern about civil rights. Among the three most powerful figures in Albany — Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie — reaction has ranged from wait-and-see to tepid support.

“We understand the need to deal with the ongoing mental health crisis affecting so many New Yorkers,” said Mike Murphy, a spokesperson for Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat representing Yonkers. “We look forward to working with the [Adams] administration to address these issues next session.”

A spokesperson for Hochul, Hazel Crampton-Hays, said Adams’ plan “builds on our ongoing efforts together,” while Heastie’s spokesperson Michael Whyland said: “We would have to review any proposal with our members.”

Adams’ mixed Albany record

The mayor, a former state senator, has boasted of his ability to navigate Albany, which holds significant sway over what the city can and can’t do on its own. But his record of getting his legislative priorities passed was mixed during his first year in office.

The state Legislature granted some of his major requests, including the creation of a trust to fund public housing repairs and an expansion of the earned income tax credit. But lawmakers resisted his plea to grant judges the ability to consider a defendant’s “dangerousness” when setting bail, and also saddled him with a school class-size mandate he vehemently opposed.

Adams’ 11 proposals focus on issues where someone is experiencing what appears to be severe mental illness. If approved, the measures would make clear that someone can be involuntarily transported to a hospital if they are “unable to meet their basic survival needs” of food, shelter and/or medical care — which, Adams claims, is already allowed by current law, though not explicitly mentioned. His proposal would install his interpretation into the law, eliminating ambiguity and making it less susceptible to potential court challenges.

The mayor’s proposals, which would have to be introduced by lawmakers, would also require hospitals to share more information with local community providers and city officials in certain situations and expand the list of professionals that can order a hospital evaluation.

Updating Kendra’s Law

Several of the remaining points focus on Kendra’s Law, which allows court-ordered outpatient treatment for someone deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. Among other changes, Adams wants the state to mandate at least a year of treatment in most cases and allow psychiatrists to testify by video.

During his speech Tuesday laying out his plan, Adams said it addresses “long-standing gaps” in state law. He was flanked by at least four Democratic state lawmakers: state Sen. Simcha Felder of Brooklyn, Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs of Manhattan, and Assemblymembers Ron Kim and Jenifer Rajkumar of Queens.

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon, a Democrat representing Brooklyn, said she believes Adams’ administration is trying to do something to help people, but worries the mayor’s interpretation of the law is not a “constructive approach.”

Current law allows involuntary commitment if someone “appears to be mentally ill” and is “conducting himself or herself in a manner which is likely to result in serious harm to the person or others." Under Adams’ interpretation — based on February guidance issued by the state Office of Mental Health — that can include when someone can’t “meet basic living needs,” even if their evaluators didn’t observe a dangerous act.

Simon says that definition is too broad for her liking, and she would have concerns about cementing it in state law.