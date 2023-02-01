The standoff between migrants and city officials continued as temperatures in the city plummeted to freezing levels.

Several dozen migrants braved another day in the cold, refusing to leave the sidewalk outside a Midtown hotel and move to a 1,000-bed shelter in Brooklyn, where city officials have told them they must relocate.

The protest started on Sunday night when a group of men who had been moved to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal returned to the Watson Hotel and asked to be let back in. They described conditions at the Red Hook pop-up shelter as “inhumane,” citing safety concerns as well as a lack of heat and privacy.

When the men were denied re-entry to the Watson, which the mayor's office said was needed in order to accommodate migrant families, they set up camp outside.

By Wednesday, a group of migrant leaders and city officials had brokered a deal for several men to tour the new shelter and see conditions there firsthand. But when the men returned that afternoon, they said the visit had confirmed their worst fears about the 1,000-bed facility.

“That doesn’t look like a shelter, it seems like a prison,” said Ivan Pereira, 33, one of the migrants who toured the site.

“A ping-pong table, a Playstation, a few televisions, and you bought the migrants, right?” said Carlos Espinosa, another asylum-seeker who visited the Cruise Terminal on Wednesday. “We’re human beings. They’re treating us worse than animals.”

The men who toured the Red Hook shelter said they saw outdoor showers and bathrooms in a cold, garage-like area, which granted no privacy from the hundreds of other men at the site. They also complained of cold temperatures inside.