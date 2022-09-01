Parts of Queens ranging from East Elmhurst to Woodside to Ozone Park were badly hit. Other areas, like the Hole on the border of Brooklyn and Queens — which was never connected to the city’s sewer system — stayed waterlogged for weeks after.

The storm highlighted a new threat New York City faces as climate change is projected to bring hurricanes with heavier rainfall. Flash-flooding could strike low-lying areas with poor drainage anywhere, while coastal areas still face threats from storm surges, like what happened during Hurricane Sandy a decade ago.

Advocates and elected officials planned to mark the grim milestone on Thursday with events throughout the day. Mayor Eric Adams was set to make an announcement in South Ozone Park, while Gov. Kathy Hochul planned to address the public from a community center on the border of East Elmhurst and Corona, another area badly hit by flooding.

A candlelight vigil was planned for Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights on Thursday night, calling again for city and state officials to come up with a pathway to bring basement apartments up to code.