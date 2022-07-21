Democratic National Committee officials are in Manhattan this week to assess the borough’s chances of bringing the party’s 2024 nominating convention to the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul got their chance to make an in-person pitch to DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison on Thursday, and a team of technical advisers were set to tour the famed arena and the Javits Center, another proposed DNC site, to assess the city’s bid. For city and state officials, hosting the DNC would be a revenue boon as worries over an economic recession persist.

Speaking to reporters at the Javits Center, Harrison said the committee is first and foremost determining whether each of the four cities vying for the convention have the technical and transportation infrastructure to handle an event that will bring tens of thousands of visitors and require nearly as many hotel rooms.

But that’s not the only consideration, Harrison made clear.

"We'll also make the determination based on which city we believe best tells the story that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are trying to tell to the American people, and I think New York is one of the cities that's in that mix,” Harrison said.

New York is one of four cities that submitted a bid to host the 2024 event, along with Atlanta, Chicago and Houston. The DNC is expected to choose a host city by early next year.

Manhattan hasn’t hosted a major party’s national nominating convention since 2004, when President George Bush accepted the Republican Party’s nod for his re-election bid. The convention drew thousands of protestors, resulting in roughly 1,800 arrests.

The Democrats haven’t held their convention in the borough since 1992.

“The history of the last time the Democrats hosted a convention here was in 1992, it was a very good year for a young guy, a governor out of Arkansas named Bill Clinton,” Hochul said. “So things turn out well for people who are nominated in this city.”